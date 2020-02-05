GeForce Now takes on Google Stadia in cloud gaming
This is CNET and hear the stories that matter right now.
There's a new service for streaming video games over the internet and you don't need a powerful machine to play and video officially launched its cloud gaming service called g force now or gfm for short.
At $5 a month it renders and streams games to Android phones PCs and Macs and The idea here is that these are the games you already bought from other outlets like Steam.
The service was in beta for two years, and now it competes against existing cloud gaming services like Google Stadia and Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass for PC.
Meanwhile, at Sony, the PlayStation 5 website is now live, but it doesn't have any new information..
All we know is that the console is coming out later this year listing holiday 2020 as the launch date.
With this website we should learn more about the system soon.
Sony is skipping the three games conference this year and rumors have been swirling that Sony could reveal the PS five in a presentation sometime this month.
Rumors are also surrounding Samsung ahead of its unpacked event next week, it seems likely Samsung is gonna show off new wireless ear buds because an app called Galaxy Buds plus is now in Apple's App Store.
The app features a picture of the ear buds with a charging case, but there's no word yet on what features are gonna be in the new model.
We've also seen an image shared by reputable leaker Evan Bloss, which says the buds, Are going to come free when you preorder the Galaxy S 20 Plus or the S 20 Ultra.
