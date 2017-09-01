Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Garmin's newest fitness watches add payments, GPS, apps"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Garmin's newest fitness watches add payments, GPS, apps

We get hands-on with the Vivomove HR, Vivoactive 3 and Vivosport.
1:28 /
Transcript
Garmin's latest fitness watches could give Fitbit and Apple watch a serious run this year. The ambitious fitness and GPS company has three new fitness trackers. The Vivoactive 3 is the first Garmin device to get Garmin Pay, a contact list payments platform that works like Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Android Pay, and Fitbit Pay. The round watch looks sharp and like Fit Bit Ionic, has it's own app store for watch faces and additional fitness tools. Key features include seven day battery life, swim proof water resistance, heart rate monitoring and GPS, with a round touch screen display that can receive phone notifications. It costs around $300. The Vivosport has a thinner more narrow band, similar to Samsung's Gear Fit2. It has a touch screen, and 15 built in apps, plus can be used for swimming, heart rate tracking, and GPS running. It costs $200. And finally, a fashion fitness watch. Garmin Vivomove HR, which adds heart rate monitoring to last year's dressing watch model, plus a wild floating LED display on top of a normal analogue watch face. The touch enabled LED readout Can show fitness data and notifications. It might be a perfect fit for an everyday fitness watch, starting at $200. [MUSIC]

Latest Wearable Tech videos

Video: Samsung's new sport watches tackle the sea with ease
Samsung's new sport watches tackle the sea with ease
1:07 September 1, 2017
The Gear Sport and Gear Fit Pro 2 are both fully waterproof and have a wide range of fitness tracking features.
Play video
Video: Fitbit's new smartwatch, Ionic, up close: Is it an Apple Watch killer?
Fitbit's new smartwatch, Ionic, up close: Is it an Apple Watch killer?
2:09 August 30, 2017
Swimming, payments, music, GPS, apps and a whole new design. The $300 Fitbit Ionic watch is definitely ambitious.
Play video
Video: Fitbit hopes its new fitness headphone will fly high
Fitbit hopes its new fitness headphone will fly high
1:27 August 30, 2017
The company's first headphone, the Fitbit Flyer, swoops in on the crowded in-ear sports headphone arena, aiming to make a mark.
Play video
Video: Android Wear goes for chic fashion in its second act
Android Wear goes for chic fashion in its second act
1:45 August 13, 2017
Google's partnering with brands like Michael Kors and Movado to up its cred on the runway.
Play video
Video: Garmin Vívosmart 3: One slim, feature-packed activity tracker
Garmin Vívosmart 3: One slim, feature-packed activity tracker
2:06 July 30, 2017
The next-generation Vívosmart has a built-in heart-rate monitor and new fitness monitoring tools, including VO2 max and all-day stress...
Play video
Video: 6 rumors about Apple Watch 3
6 rumors about Apple Watch 3
1:31 July 22, 2017
Current rumors are driving wild theories about what Apple has planned for the next generation.
Play video
Video: Hands on with the smart gloves that translate sign language to text
Hands on with the smart gloves that translate sign language to text
1:02 June 1, 2017
This gesture recognition technology has the potential to change the world for people who are deaf, all with the flick of a finger.
Play video
Video: We try to destroy $3,500 smart glasses
We try to destroy $3,500 smart glasses
2:55 May 28, 2017
The R-7 HazLoc augmented-reality glasses are built to survive in extreme environments. So we put them through some torture tests.
Play video