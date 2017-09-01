Garmin's newest fitness watches add payments, GPS, apps

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET First Look
Garmin's newest fitness watches add payments, GPS, appsWe get hands-on with the Vivomove HR, Vivoactive 3 and Vivosport.
Transcript
Garmin's latest fitness watches could give Fitbit and Apple watch a serious run this year. The ambitious fitness and GPS company has three new fitness trackers. The Vivoactive 3 is the first Garmin device to get Garmin Pay, a contact list payments platform that works like Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Android Pay, and Fitbit Pay. The round watch looks sharp and like Fit Bit Ionic, has it's own app store for watch faces and additional fitness tools. Key features include seven day battery life, swim proof water resistance, heart rate monitoring and GPS, with a round touch screen display that can receive phone notifications. It costs around $300. The Vivosport has a thinner more narrow band, similar to Samsung's Gear Fit2. It has a touch screen, and 15 built in apps, plus can be used for swimming, heart rate tracking, and GPS running. It costs $200. And finally, a fashion fitness watch. Garmin Vivomove HR, which adds heart rate monitoring to last year's dressing watch model, plus a wild floating LED display on top of a normal analogue watch face. The touch enabled LED readout Can show fitness data and notifications. It might be a perfect fit for an everyday fitness watch, starting at $200. [MUSIC]