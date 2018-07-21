Game of Thrones characters reveal their season 8 spoilers at SDCC

Comic-Con 2018
Game of Thrones characters reveal their season 8 spoilers at SDCCHBO didn't have a panel, so cosplayers announced their own series finale news.
Transcript
[MUSIC] HBO ended up not having a Game of Thrones panel this year at Comic-Con, which is really frustrating for fans, because obviously We want answers. But, the stars are still here guys, we can talk to them. Let's go. Kit Harington, you are beloved by the ladies, and many men, and I think that you're really the right person to ask. How does Game of Thrones end? The White Walkers are gonna reach the Eyrie, realize it's impenetrable and we're holed up in it. We're just gonna have to sit there, be sitting ducks. Who saves the day? Daenerys Targaryen? Of course she does. Yeah. It definitely ends up with me and Jon making a beautiful little half dragon baby, but in the end Daenerys wins. What is Sansa gonna do at the end of all this? Is she gonna make it? What's gonna happen? Of course, I'm going to make it. And I found my calling in life. There are so many abused and poor retched animals out there and I'm going to start a shelter, a rescue for all the dogs. If I had to guess, it would be Sandor and Sansa on the throne together ruling all of these idiots. Actually Jon and Danaerys both die and Sansa winds up on the Iron Throne. We haven't filmed this yet but I'm just gonna bring you back to life. Drogo coming back to life is easy then he just concurs everything and wins, it's Drogo on the Iron Throne. Well I have an arangement with the Night King, he's going to bring me back so I can personally take the throne and tell Sassy I'm coming for her. Well I can't really give you any true spoilers but I'll just say that Everyone except me dies. Everybody dies. Everybody dies. Arya Stork is a night cake and everyone dies, the end. Just kidding, you have to stay tuned next year. Are you talking about real life or Game of Thrones? Game of Thones. Okay [LAUGH] it's also real life. [MUSIC] I don't even know. I think you do and you just don't want to tell me. No I don't. I know nothing. That's true. You do know nothing John Snow. You're a good due Mr. [UNKNOWN]. Thank you thank you. That's a nice baby you have. I appreciate it. Thank you. Well, there you have it. That's how Game of Thrones ends. You're welcome Internet and thanks to Amazon Fire TV's activation here at Comic Con. It looks like I have the iron throne. [MUSIC]