Galaxy Z Flip first impressions

Hey guys, this is the galaxy V LIVE where the sampling event where Samsung just announced its second generation foldable device and it's more of a clamshell design, kind of like a Motorola razor that just launched so let's check out.
I'm holding the new Galaxy v flip.
It's a Samsung's new take on the foldable phone.
It looks a lot like the newly released.
Motorola Razr, but it's kind of got a few different things.
For starters, there's a little window over here that kind of tells you notifications and the time.
It's got a camera which can be used kind of like a selfie camera.
You double tap the home button over here.
And you can actually take a selfie with The main camera, I'm gonna open it up for a second.
It's got a 6.7-inch screen, which seems pretty large.
It is a bit more narrow than other Galaxy devices, but it looks pretty nice and a great size in my opinion.
The other thing I wanted to point out is that it does have a tiny Little crease that you can see here.
It's probably not as bad as the original fold had.
The Motorola Razr also has a tiny crease so I think at this point there's no avoiding the crease.
But what's cool about this phone is that it's actually using glass so hopefully it won't.
Deteriorate over time at least as much as the fold, which was Samson's first take on the foldable phone.
The other thing I wanted to point out is how thick it is on the side.
It's kind of, if you look at it like that it's thicker than your average phone, but I wouldn't say that it weighs any more or less.
Then just a regular Galaxy S 10, for example, or as 20 that they just launched.
Now, let's take a look around over here.
The interface is kind of cool.
I was checking out YouTube for a second and you can actually prop it up and it puts it in full screen display on half Half of the phone, and then you can comment on the bottom or do whatever you want on the bottom of the phone.
Which is kinda cool, you have your own little tripod over here.
You can actually use this as a tripod when you're taking photos and videos as well.
Another little neat thing, this phone is definitely great for selfies cuz.
Hi, there.
You can use it as a tripod when you're taking selfies, or one thing they did on the keynote was they used it for a time lapse.
So they just left it up and they used it on the time lapse.
If you wanna use the main camera it's also got a wider angle and the regular angle lens.
So you have some of the phone The photo capabilities of the Galaxy S20 line, but not all of them.
I'm pretty impressed by this phone, I'm not gonna lie.
It's not quite as easy to flip open as I was expecting.
I kind of wanted to the satisfaction of just flipping it open like that, but it does take a little bit more Works, kinda gets stuck right there on this position, but I kinda like that it has the option to be in this position.
So one-handed flip is gonna be a little bit tough, doable, but it's gonna be a little bit tough.
I would have to do probably a two-handed flip.
It kinda reminds me of a little compact For make up as well.
It does get really really dirty.
I've been obviously handling over here for quite sometime and its already got a bunch of fingerprints.
On the front and on the back, not the prettiest.
It's just it looks really nice when it's clean because it's so, Glittery and brilliant, but it doesn't work well with fingerprints.
And I swear my hands are clean.
So I'm holding the gold, which might be my favorite.
There's also a purple, and there's also a black.
So the gold will only launch in certain markets.
So it won't be available across the world, but the other ones will.
Here's the Here's a purple that you can see on screen and then the black definitely the galaxy D flip goes on sale February 14.
So for Valentine's day it is pricey at $1,380 although it is less than the Motorola razor which is 1500 dollars Again, no bargain but if you're into the cutting edge, foldable shred, this is definitely a great second generation foldable device from Samsung.
