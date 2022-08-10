Galaxy Z Flip 4: Samsung's Flip Phone Gets New Software, Bigger Battery 4:23 Watch Now

Galaxy Z Flip 4: Samsung's Flip Phone Gets New Software, Bigger Battery

Aug 10 2022 Foldable Phones

Speaker 1: Samsung just announced the galaxy Z flip four, which has a more durable design, a new processor, an upgraded camera, and most importantly, new software that takes advantage of its foldable screen. It launches on August 26 for $1,000. These changes address some of our biggest criticisms about the Z flip three. Now that the Z flip is in its fourth generation. It seems like Samsung has a better sense of what people want from a foldable flip phone. Speaker 1: [00:00:30] Samsung also seems to have a clearer idea of who the Z flip is really for the Z flip seems to be designed for people who take a lot of photos and want the flexibility to prop up their phone and take photos from different angles that said the Z flip four's $1,000 price might still make it a tough sell for a lot of people. Foldable phones still make up just a fraction of the overall smartphone market. I'm [00:01:00] not sure if the Z flip four is going to do much to change that considering it's mostly just a refined version of the Z flip three, but it's still an improvement. First. Let's look at how Samsung changed the Z flip's design. The Z flip four is nearly identical to the Z flip three, but with the slimmer hinge that has a slightly different finish. The main screen is also 45% more durable, and the exterior is protected by gorilla glass Vitus plus. Speaker 1: But one of the changes I'm most excited about [00:01:30] has to do with the software rather than the hardware Samsung is making the Z flip fors cover screen more useful with new widgets and features like the ability to reply, to text and make calls. This is a big deal because I've been wanting more from the Z flips cover screen. Since it's the first thing you see, when you look at the phone, I'm looking forward to seeing how this adds to the overall experience. When we get more time with the device, the software on the inside of the Z flip is getting some new tricks too. While the Z [00:02:00] flip four is in flex mode, you'll be able to use the bottom half of the phone, like a track pad to navigate apps on the top portion of the screen. I don't think this is the killer app we've been waiting for, but it's great to see Samsung find new ways to make the Z flips foldable screen more useful. Speaker 1: Next up is the camera. The Z flip fours main and ultra wide cameras will have a 12 megapixel resolution, just like the Z flip threes, but Samsung is making upgrades in other areas, particularly when it comes to nighttime [00:02:30] photography. The galaxy Z flip four is getting the same lowlight camera improvements as the galaxy S 22, which include a brighter wide lens and larger pixel size. The Z flip four is outer camera is getting an upgrade. Two, the pixel sensor and wide lens are both brighter and it also supports portrait mode and video recording. The Z flip four runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon eight plus gen one chip, which is a newer and slightly upgraded processor compared to the galaxy S 22 lineup. [00:03:00] It's an interesting choice considering last year's Z flip three, ran on the same processor as the galaxy S 21, Samsung also upgraded the Z flip four's battery with a 3,700 milliamp capacity compared to the Z flip three's 3,300 milliamp battery. Speaker 1: That also means the Z flip four has the same size battery as the standard galaxy S 22. It also supports fast charging with Samsung claiming it can regain 50% of its battery capacity in just 30 minutes with the [00:03:30] Z flip four, Samsung checked off some of the boxes on our wishlist. The battery life should be longer. The cameras are better and Samsung is doing more with the Z flip software and cover screen. But overall, the Z flip four seems like a minor upgrade to the Z flip three, rather than a giant leap. If you purchased the original Z flip or are buying a foldable phone for the first time, this phone might be for you, but if you already have a Z flip three or another Samsung phone, that's less than two years old, [00:04:00] you will likely want to wait. We'll have to wait until we've had a chance to review the galaxy Z flip four, to see whether it really lives up to our expectations. So what do you think of the Z flip four? Let us know in the comments and check out the links in the description for more Samsung coverage. Thanks for watching. And I'll see you next time.