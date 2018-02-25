The Latest New Products Must-See
Your video, "Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus: CNET editors react "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Mobile World Congress 2018

Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus: CNET editors react

Do Samsung's latest phones have what it take to tackle the iPhone X?
4:12 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus: CNET editors react.

New releases

Video: Vivo's Apex concept phone rises to the challenge
Vivo's Apex concept phone rises to the challenge
1:08
Vivo made a prototype that does three very cool things.
Play video
Video: Cat S61 phone packs the hottest thermal-imaging tech around
Cat S61 phone packs the hottest thermal-imaging tech around
1:27
The successor to the 2016 Cat S60 also packs a distance-measuring tool and air quality sensor.
Play video
Video: Curved glass makes the flagship Nokia 8 Sirocco look great
Curved glass makes the flagship Nokia 8 Sirocco look great
1:10
It's also waterproof and has wireless charging. Nice work, Nokia.
Play video
Video: Galaxy S9 vs. Galaxy S8: 6 key differences
Galaxy S9 vs. Galaxy S8: 6 key differences
2:40
Samsung's new Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus look a lot like their predecessors, but the upgrades are mostly below the surface. Here's what...
Play video
Video: How does the Galaxy S9 compare to the iPhone X?
How does the Galaxy S9 compare to the iPhone X?
3:14
Samsung's new Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus take on Apple's iPhone X with improved camera features and their own take on animojis.
Play video
Video: My cellular, bananular phone: Nokia's 8110 returns
My cellular, bananular phone: Nokia's 8110 returns
1:08
What's yellow, banana-shaped and looks good in a fruit bowl? Nokia's new old phone.
Play video
Video: Samsung Galaxy S9's new cameras have a bunch of new tricks
Samsung Galaxy S9's new cameras have a bunch of new tricks
2:58
Changing apertures, AR emoji, and super slow mo: here's how it all works.
Play video
Video: There's a new Nokia for you, whatever your budget
There's a new Nokia for you, whatever your budget
1:09
The Nokia 1, Nokia 6 and Nokia 7 Plus all run simplified version of Android.
Play video