Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra: Not as tough as we'd hoped
Are you kidding?
On the first drop?
Today I've got a brand new Samsung Galaxy S 21 an S 21 Ultra.
Let's find out how tough they are in another drop test.
Joining me as always has been.
Vanessa up in San Francisco, you ready for another drop test?
Definitely, Chris.
Samsung started out the year strong, launching not one, but three new flagship phones within the first couple of weeks of 2021, The S12, the S21 Plus, and the S21 Ultra.
All sharing similar features, but made with different materials.
So while the S21 Plus and the S21 Ultra have glass on either side, the S21 has plastic on the back.
Back, which is why today we're doing a double drop test.
Well, I'm not, you are Chris.>> It's been raining here.
So that's why I'm inside right now, but I'm gonna be going outside in a moment to drop these on the pavement.
We'll start at hip height about three feet, and then move up to six feet and beyond if they're still in good shape, and we'll take a look at the phones in between each truck to see how they're holding up.
Now, one thing to keep in mind is that both screens are made with Gorilla Glass.
Victus Corning's most durable Gorilla Glass.
Yet, but that doesn't mean it's indestructible as we found out with our note 20 drop test, in fact, this phone cracked at hip height.
But that doesn't mean the 20 ones will have the same fate because a lot of factors go into the durability of the glass, obviously the drop but also the thickness of the glass and the shape.
So with that in mind, let's get started.
Okay, here we are outside.
It's a little bit wetter, but I think we're going to be alright.
We're going to start with dropping the S21.
Face down from about hip height.
Here we go in three, two, one.
Before we take a look at that, let's drop the S 21 Ultra.
Same thing, hip height, facedown.
Let's go inside and take a look and see how they did.
First up, here's the S 21.
Man Are you kidding on the first drop?
Nope.
Wow.
I mean, I was not expecting that.
I'm seeing some spider webs on the corner there and then Massive crack running through the entire middle of the phone.
And if this was my my brand new S 21.
I would be very pissed.
Please tell me that ultra did better because the bar is set very low at this point.
It's definitely better than the other one.
There's a little more scuffing around the black metal frame.
I'm only seeing a couple of scrapes, are there any actual cracks on the glass, Chris?
There's just this one little crack down here.
It doesn't look too bad.
Interesting.
Can you scrape some of that debris off?
Or is it permanent damage?
Yeah, I can.
It's in the paint not on the glass.
So that clearly did not go so well, Chris, but let's see what happens when we dropped both of them on the back.
So I'm not expecting to see a ton of damage on the plastic back of the S21.
But let's see what happens from here.
Three, two.
And while we're here, there's the back on the twenty one ultra three, two, one
Let's go check it out.
Well, no surprises but the back is holding in there just fine.
So the plastic did not break.
Shocking.
No, just like we thought.
A couple little scuffs down here on the corner.
In this bottom corner.
We look at this top corner here by the camera bump.
See we got a little bit of a scrape, but the lenses on the camera, no cracking, no damage there.
I do like that they've put the lenses kind of inside of the metal because it seems that the module itself is going to hold up better than previous ones.
Yeah this whole section feels very solid.
So And also like it would sort of behave independent of the rest of the back.
I wish I had better news about the next one here.>> No way.
My gosh, what is wrong with these phones Chris My gosh.>> Now it looks worse down here on this corner because there's some definite cracking and scraping here.
But if I can show it to you There are cracks running through the body.
That beautiful matte glass is shattered.
We take a look at the camera bump looks like a one little tiny speck right there.
Maybe where the paint came off Yeah.
And a little tiny thing up here.
At least it's only cosmetic.
It looks like.>> Yeah, exactly.
Again, that's nice and strong, still functional.
And the cracks that I am seeing up here, it seemed to be underneath.
I can't feel them with my finger.
We still just have this little tiny crack up here in the top corner, but it doesn't look any bigger>> So Chris, by definition, neither one of these phones.
Has survived the hip height drop.
But I don't think we're quite ready to be done yet.
The back of the 21 is in real good shape.
And on the ultra, we just have this little crack at the top of the screen.
So let's take him outside, go up to six feet and test those surfaces one more time.
First up the 21 six feet high, back down three,two,one.
And now, the S12 Ultra, six feet up, face down.
Nice flat one.
First things first, let's look at the S 21.
Hm.
And no surprise, that back looks pretty much the same.
Not too much to report.
Well.
The scuff up on the corner must have been where it landed first.
That got a little more pronounced.
But it's still just on the metal frame.
Yep,
nothing,creeping into the lenses.
So you can go caseless with the 21 because the back won't break.
But that's not gonna matter because the front, we know what happens.>> I give you the S 21 Ultra.
My gosh Wow that is quite some damage.
I don't even
Like someone shot it with a BB-gun or something.
Wow.
Something leaving little pop marks.
The LCD is broken up here inside.
And now the flashlight is stuck on.
Damn, wow.
I don't think in the hostory of our drop thest Chris, I don't think I've ever seen
A screen look this bad and that's saying a lot because we've done a lot of these drop tests and I've never been this shocked.
Remember when we dropped it off the car, the hood of the car that one?
I mean, that was to be expected.
[LAUGH]
Right.
I was surprised when I picked this thing up and saw how Speckled It really is.
Can you detect the glass coming off?>> Yeah, for sure.
Like that's normally I would be running my finger over it but I can definitely feel the.>> Yeah, don't do that then.
Splinters and things.
Yeah, so it's I will pass.
It's not usable, basically.>> I mean, I don't know if you put some plastic on top of it.
No
There's no sugar coating it.
You have to get a screen replacement at the very least.
Even the back those cracks that we had there started to become a little more noticeable and visible.
Yeah.
Now Chris Sampson does not have the best track record when it comes to drop resistance as we know
All you got to do is watch our previous drop tests, which you can find on CNET but I was expecting more from these phones.
I was too to be honest.
And I gotta say I'm a little bit bummed because as I use a lot of these phones when we shoot other videos.
And I was looking forward to using the camera on the 21 Ultra, but I don't think that's going to be happening now.
Needless to say, You need a case on these phones at the very least a screen protector on the S 21.
And now this is the time when I tell you that these are not scientific tests, but we do try and mimic real world results by dropping them on tape and outside.
Of course your results are gonna vary.
But we wanna know what you guys think of these results.
Were you expecting more?
Let us know in the comment section below.
And also let us know what other phone you wanna see us drop next.
We'll see you next time.
See you later.
