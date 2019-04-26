Galaxy S10 5G coming soon, Nintendo says no new Switch in June

People try the Galaxy Fold for the first time
Those bootleg streaming devices have malware preinstalled
Musk predicts 1 million Tesla robotaxis on the road next year
OnePlus 7 has a 'faster' screen. Will you care?
Galaxy Fold gives foldable phones a black eye
Ant's deadly nightmare: Slow death by spore
What to expect in iOS 13, and a 5G iPhone could be closer
The battle for the best smart display: Google Home Hub vs Amazon Echo Show
5 things you need to know about the 2020 Toyota Corolla
Speed-limit tech is about to take over
Top 5 reasons why Netflix should be scared
The 2020 Audi R8 V10 Performance is a little bit different, still great
Our Galaxy Fold didn't break. Here's what's good and bad
Razer makes its Blade Pro gaming laptop future-ready
Asus updates every gaming laptop it can think of
Roav Bolt puts the power of Google Assistant in your car
Alienware Area-51m promises power and upgrades
Harmony Express universal remote gets simpler with Alexa built in
How to tell if your food is safe to eat
How to find your lost Android phone
How to post to Instagram from a computer
Install the Ring Video Doorbell 2 in a flash
Galaxy S10 settings to change right now
How to watch TV online for free