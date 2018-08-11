Your video, "Galaxy Note 9 lands at awkward time, NASA soars to the sun"
Galaxy Note 9 lands at awkward time, NASA soars to the sun

Among this week's most popular news stories are Samsung's launch of the Note 9 and Galaxy Watch, Magic Leap's reveal of its first augmented reality headset, and NASA's Parker Solar Probe mission to the sun.
This is CNET, and here are the stories that matter right now. Samsung's biggest fans are making a big decision. Do they upgrade now to the brand-new Note 9, which starts at $1000? Or wait and see what cutting edge technology awaits next year, such as the long anticipated fingerprint sensor in the display. Maybe 5G [MUSIC] G, or even a foldable phone. Samsung unveiled new Galaxy Note 9 on Thursday, along with the new Galaxy Watch. That starts at $330. Both are on sale now, and arriving August 24th. The phone is currently being put to the test by our editors, so stay tuned for the full review. [MUSIC] The Magic Leap augmented reality headphone set has made its first step into the spotlight after years of Of secrecy, C-Net got an early demo of the headset which costs nearly $2,300. It's more for developers right now but it does offer a glimpse into the future of AR. NASA's Parker solar probe is heading straight for the sun. The ambitious mission will put a space craft Close with the star for the first time. And it needs to travel faster than any man-made object in history to get there. But it's not getting close enough to burn up, just 4 million miles shy of the surface. Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple or Google play stores. [MUSIC]

