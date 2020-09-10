Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or Note 10 Plus: Which phone is the better buy?

Transcript
Transcription not available for Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or Note 10 Plus: Which phone is the better buy?.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

91 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

861 episodes

The Daily Charge

964 episodes

What the Future

344 episodes

Tech Today

1290 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

What political campaigns know about you

5:48

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or Note 10 Plus: Which phone is the better buy?

16:13

Here's which new Xbox you should buy

6:32

Senate leaders fight over 'skinny' stimulus bill

3:16

Xbox Series S is official -- and $299

5:50

How Impossible Foods coped with a decimated restaurant industry

13:46

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

The Apple Watch Series 6 is coming soon

6:39

Here's which new Xbox you should buy

6:32

TikTok expert says whoever buys it is playing with fire

15:18

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

The 2021 Bentley Bentayga remains a luxurious behemoth

8:34

Xbox Series S is official -- and $299

5:50

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Samsung details pricing, availability for new Galaxy Z Fold 2

2:39

Asus Zenfone 7 Pro review: A bulky 5G phone with flipping cool cameras

5:49

Amazon Halo: A fitness tracker and health subscription in one

3:35

My impressions of Microsoft X-cloud after one week

5:27

Microsoft Surface Duo unboxing: What's inside

5:59

Five things I learned playing Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

6:53

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54

How to clean your laptop

3:49

Top 10 Apple Watch tips and hidden features

5:37

How to direct deposit your stimulus check and not get scammed

2:23