Your video, "Galaxy Home: Samsung's answer to the HomePod"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Samsung Event

Galaxy Home: Samsung's answer to the HomePod

Samsung teases its first smart speaker, the Galaxy Home.
2:23 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for Galaxy Home: Samsung's answer to the HomePod.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Samsung partners with Spotify
Samsung partners with Spotify
2:14
Samsung and Spotify team up to make music flow more seamlessly between devices.
Play video
Video: Samsung reveals the new LTE Galaxy Watch
Samsung reveals the new LTE Galaxy Watch
1:41
Samsung unveiled its Galaxy smartwatch with standalone LTE connectivity and extended battery life.
Play video
Video: Samsung turns the S Pen into a remote control
Samsung turns the S Pen into a remote control
1:29
Samsung demos the new Note 9 S Pen. The new stylus supports Bluetooth, captures snaps and is able to play and pause videos.
Play video
Video: Fortnite Android beta coming to Galaxy phones first
Fortnite Android beta coming to Galaxy phones first
1:12
At Samsung Unpacked, the head of Epic Games announced that the Galaxy will be the first phone to get acces to the Fortnite Android...
Play video
Video: Hands-on with the Magic Leap One, new video of Pixel 3 XL
Hands-on with the Magic Leap One, new video of Pixel 3 XL
1:21
Today's top tech stories include a hands-on with the mysterious Magic Leap One AR headset, an allegedly leaked video of the Pixel 3...
Play video
Video: Getting real about AR: Magic Leap and the hologram era
Getting real about AR: Magic Leap and the hologram era
6:22
The future of computing is not on a screen -- it's in augmented- and mixed-reality holograms. Bridget Carey explores where we are in...
Play video
Video: Magic Leap: Here's every prototype that led to Magic Leap One
Magic Leap: Here's every prototype that led to Magic Leap One
2:10
Come take a look at the prototypes (and comic books) that led to Magic Leap's headset.
Play video
Video: Magic Leap finally reveals its first product, Twitter purging locked accounts
Magic Leap finally reveals its first product, Twitter purging locked accounts
1:15
Today's major tech stories include Magic Leap's debut of its first-ever product, Ming-Chi Kuo's Apple predictions for this fall and...
Play video