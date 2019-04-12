Tech Today

Galaxy Fold up for reservation, Netflix hits the radio

Transcript
This is CNET, and here are the stories that matter right now. Preorders for the Samsung Galaxy Fold begin on Monday, April 15th. However, Samsung has opened up reservations to preorder today. Reserving the Fold does not obligate the holder to purchase the device on Monday. The Galaxy Fold officially goes on sale on April 26th and starts at $1,980. Samsung has already warned buyers that supplies will be limited. According to a new report by Bloomberg, Amazon has a team of human reviewers listening to its smart speaker recordings. The reviewers listen to as many as 1,000 audio clips per shift in a nine hour workday. They help Amazon's voice assistant understand certain terms better. Amazon issued a statement saying, we only annotate and extremely small sample of Alexa voice recordings in order to improve the customer experience. Soon, you'll be able to catch Netflix in a new way, the radio. Sirius XM announced a deal with Netflix, for a new channel called Netflix is a joke As the name suggests, the channel feature comedy talk shows, stand up specials and new originals for the radio. Netflix is a joke goes live on April 15. Stay up to date for the latest by visiting cnet.com.
