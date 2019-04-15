Galaxy Fold is a foldable phone with a bendable screen
Transcript
Alright, this is the Galaxy Flold.
We've been waiting a long time to see this, and I'm really excited to show it to you.
So here it is open.
It's kind of like the piece de resistance.
It looks like a butterflies wings.
That's why the butterfly icon is there.
It's great that this feels like a really premium device.
I was surprised by that because I know that the interior screen is plastic, and this trim around the edges, the bezel, that's plastic.
And there's this big old notch here that you can see when you've got a white screen, and people were not digging that online.
But holding it in your hands, it does feel smooth, it feels cohesive.
And I just It's gonna take me a while to get over this opening and closing.
Of course it will be interesting to see how this screen wears over time.
If my put my thumb here I can feel the mechanism behind.
A lot of people are wondering is there a crease, what's it gonna look like or feel like.
You know when I move And navigate through pretty quickly.
I can't really tell I think time will tell as we use this and continue to use it and for things like gaming or where you're really spanning the entire screen.
But of course, you'll also be able to subdivide the screen and use multiple apps but let's get back to the hardware design.
There is a small 4.6-inch display out here.
Samsung thinks that you're not really gonna use this a lot.
This is more for one-handed use when you're on the go, when you're gonna take a quick little photo, maybe even a selfie.
First thing I noticed right away is that it's small, so It's a little bit hard to navigate this isn't really something that you're gonna want to use all the time you're gonna want to open it up to use the display.
There's a big hinge on the side I actually think it's really nice, it makes it feel sturdy and it makes the mechanism of folding and unfolding feel really smooth and you open it up and there is the 7.3-inch internal display.
Let's take a look at the buttons on the outside, here's is your volume rocker right there, this is your power button, this is your fingerprint reader and also the speed button so is definitely here for right-handed folks.
There is no headphones act but there is a USB cord, It's a little bit of a hinge right here as well.
There's a little bit of a air gap.
It will be interesting to see if that's something that bugs us down the line or if that's something that we just completely ignore.
So Samsung did work with Google on something called continuity.
That means that when you open it and close the app, what you've got on the outside will show up on the inside and vice versa But you do have to set it up a little bit.
In Display, and then Continue apps on front screen.
Seems like this is because people are used to closing their phone, and that's kinda like the off mechanism, you close the phone, you're done with the app, right?
So if you wanna see certain things on the front when you close The device like maps for example, then you have your choice of doing that.
So for example, if we want to open up maps there it is on the inside really big and bright, but I'm walking now.
So here we go.
And back to the inside.
Let's search, I need coffee.
Woah.
[LAUGH] I did not expect to see this split screen, but I think that's actually probably gonna be pretty useful for typing.
All right, so there we go.
Here are some walking directions, it's a minuet away.
And now when I walk, I can see the directions on the exterior screen.
Here's another little trick.
If you want to start from recent tab, you can actually press and hold an icon.
And then either open it up as the main window or drag it off to the side if you want to start with multi window.
That's pretty cool.
All right, for the cameras, we've got the same camera set up as the Galaxy S10 Plus.
On the back here we've got a 12 megapixel camera.
That's the main camera.
16 megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 12 megapixel telephoto lens.
On the front we also have a 10 megapixel camera.
Inside you've got another 10 megapixel camera and an RGB camera.
And let's open up the camera.
Because I obviously I miss taking photos with my tablet.
It's got 512 gigabytes of internal storage and 12 gigabytes of RAM.
There is no expandable memory and it's not waterproof.
This does run Android 9 Pie with Samsung new interface on top of it.
Inside is Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.
This is the 4G version, but there will also be a 5G version as well.
In terms of battery, the Galaxy fold has a 4380 Milliamp capacity.
What's really interesting is the battery is divided into two.
So half sits on the left, half sits on the right.
It's not exactly even but Samsung has weighted it out so it feels like it's really balanced.
The two work together as one single power source.
Well that was a world in hands on but I got my Galaxy Fold review unit right here.
I'm going to be unboxed and you can check it out.
And thanks for watching.
