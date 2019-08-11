Galaxy A50 takes aim at Moto G7 for best budget phone
If you're looking for a solid Android phone under $400, your two best options are the Samsung Galaxy A50 and the Moto G7.
The phones are $350 and $300, respectively, but they offer a lot, especially, the A50.
The Galaxy ACC features a 6.4 inch cola display while the Moto G7 has a 6.2 inch LCD screen.
The both phones have about the same resolution the Galaxy A50 screen is brighter and colors are more vibrant.
yellows, blues and red pop and blacks are much easier.
When viewing the phones at various angles, a [UNKNOWN] shift is more severe on the Moto G7 too.
So the screen appears dimmer at certain angles.
I also prefer the galaxy A50s overall design more.
The camera bump is less prominent.
The teardrop Notch is smaller and less intrusive.
And because the fingerprint reader is embedded inside the screen instead of the back like the Moto G7, it looks more seamless and cohesive.
Unlike the Moto G7 though, the Asus D has no protection against water.
While you can't dunk the Moto G7 under water, it at least has a nano coating that Moto says makes it water repellant against light splashes and sprinkles.
For photos, the Galaxy A50 has three cameras, while the Moto G7 has a respectable camera on its own, especially at its price.
I found that the Galaxy A50 took better photos.
In low light the A50 brightens and punches up colors and it has a wider dynamic range meaning scenes with different lighting situations are exposed more evenly.
The A50 also has a wide angle camera so you can fit more content in each frame.
Unlike the MOTO G7 though, the A50 cannot shoot in 4k.
Instead it shoots 1080p video and it was about [UNKNOWN] with MOTO G7's 1080p video too, but if you wanna shoot sharper and brighter videos and have a 4K just like the MOTO G7 is the better choice here.
For a bench mark test, the GALAXY A50 consistently edged out the MOTO G7 Samsung's phone is also equipped with a higher-capacity battery and it lasted much longer than a Moto G7.
During preliminary lab tests for continuous video playback on airplane mode, the phone lasted 20 hours.
The Moto G7, on the other hand, lasted closer to 13 hours.
Both phones run Android high.
And while the Moto G7 runs a nearly stock version of Android, which I like.
The Galaxy 850 has Samsung's one UI layered on top.
You'll get Samsung's digital voice assistant 60 and Samsung Pay preloaded.
This is on top of Google Assistant and Google Pay which the Moto G7 has.
I'm not a regular user of these Samsung services, but if you want more options, you have them.
All in all, we still love the Moto G7.
It's a fantastic phone and it won our CNET's editor's choice for its low price and good camera.
But, if you have $50 more to spare, I'd go with the Galaxy A50.
Though it doesn't shoot 4k video and I'm not a huge fan of one UI, its faster processor, better camera and longer lasting battery make it the better buy
