Future Tech Trends to Watch in 2024
Speaker 1: From quantum computers to brain implants. There's a lot of companies pushing forward in areas that have previously been the stuff of science fiction. Here's the top, what the future tech trends we'll be keeping an eye on in 2024 with computing at the heart of so much tech, it's no surprise we're kicking off with a technology that could revolutionize the very act of computing itself. Quantum computers IBM recently revealed its quantum system two at 22 feet wide and 12 feet tall. These modular computing units can be linked [00:00:30] together to amplify their power when technology like this becomes mature. Extremely complicated. Problems like those at the forefront of medicine, ecology, economics, and more that are beyond modern computer's ability to solve, could be made solvable by quantum computing. That's why the race is on between players like IBM, Google, Microsoft, and China to create a viable quantum system. Speaker 1: Quantum computing components are very sensitive and need to be isolated from outside forces that might throw [00:01:00] them off. That's why most of the hardware you see in these quantum setups are dedicated to keeping the system extremely cold near absolute zero to preserve the integrity of the system, which is sensitive to things like heat energy. The road to quantum computers is long and full of challenges, but with its transformative potential, we'll definitely be keeping an eye on all the big players in 2024. Another trend to watch is a diverse array of new electric vehicles covering land, air, and sea. [00:01:30] We've seen development of personal EV tolls like the Jetson one, electric trucks like those developed by Tesla and Eide Electric boats like the ARC one, which I got to test drive this year, and electric scooters like the Honda Moto compactor in 2024. I'll be looking forward to hopefully test drive the Aptera solar car, which I got to ride in last year. Speaker 1: More details on Zapata's. Recently announced air scooter and a new boat in development from ARC to name a few. Last, but certainly [00:02:00] not least, we're watching the brain computer interface space. Our team visited Syncro headquarters this year to get a demo of their entro, a device that can be inserted via catheter, therefore bypassing the need for open brain surgery. Syncro has implanted stent hodes in several patients who have used the device to navigate their phones, computers, and beyond using only their thoughts. Elon Musk's Ner link hasn't shied away from open brain surgery, instead developing surgical robots to install its devices. [00:02:30] Neuralink recently announced recruitment for its clinical trials in September of 2023. BlackRock Neurotech, another leading company in this space is preparing its move again, system for a commercial launch as a medical device. It also announced a product its calling neural lace, an ultra thin flexible electrode that claims it could capture much more data than current brain computer interface technology. As always, thanks so much for watching. I'm your host, Jesse Oral. See you next time with the fam.
