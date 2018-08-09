CNET First Look
Fortnite on Note 9!Samsung's got a tiny little exclusivity window on Fortnite before it's a cross-Android beta. And anyway, you want to see Fortnite on the Note 9, so: here.
Transcript
It's Fortnite. Fortnite's hitting Android and Open Data in just a matter of days. But if you are a Samsung device owner you could download Fortnite now and begin playing it. And here it is on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 if you're curious. I'm sky diving, and by the way absolutely terrible at Fortnite. But a lot of other people might be better than me. It's been available on iOS for a while, Android owners are gonna get their hands on it. And if you happen to get a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or a Tab 4, you can also get a skin for Fortnight, if you're into that. The screen actually, it's nice to play on a large screen. And crash into a tree. I think some people have actually been downloading Fortnight here, even though they weren't originally on the Note 9 phones. So we found a unit that has Fortnight on it and we're giving it a play. Seriously, 6.4 inches, it's much better to play on mobile, I would say, on a screen that is basically about the same size as a Nintendo Switch. [BLANK_AUDIO] It goes without saying, it's gonna hit Android for everyone. So Fortnite is not a reason to get a Samsung device. But it is available a few days earlier, if you're curious.