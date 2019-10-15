Fortnite down after black hole, Uber lays off 350

Transcript
This is CNet's hear the stories that matter right now. After a delay of about a week fortnite season 10 finished up with the end event that should have introduced season 11, but the end actually turned out to be literally that the game was no longer playable after the event started and left a black hole in its wake. Some leaks have shown a few interesting details about next season's gameplay like fishing. Everything points to an October 15 day though for the start of next season. Uber has laid off 350 employees across several teams within the company, representing roughly 1% of the total workforce. This is Uber's third round of layoffs in the past 10 weeks, as the company tries to gain its footing after a rough few months following a debut on Wall Street. And finally after a December 27 Japanese announcement of the return of Brain Age to the Nintendo Switch. We now have a UK release date for the beloved brain training game. Look for it on January 3rd, 2020. It's possible we'll get a US date soon enough, but there's still no confirmation from Nintendo just yet. You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNet

