Food delivery services during the pandemic

Transcript
[MUSIC] Meeked delivery services are a great option, because they offer high quality food with the comfort of easy home cooking. Here are a few to check out. Gobble is a well know delivery service that claims dinner can be ready in 15 minutes. Their kits include pre portioned protein and vegetables and pre made sauces to save you time, choose deliveries to fit your diet and the number of portions to feed your family. Gobble delivers to the entire continental US except for five states. If you're looking to follow a specific diet like keto, paleo or vegan, then green chef is for you. All the food in the kit is organic and they shipped to almost every state. For maximum menu options and flexibility Hellofresh is a good option. They ship nationwide and allow you to start pause and cancel anytime. Other top rated options to try include Blue Apron, Sun basket and Home chef If you've got babies to feed a little spoon is a delivery service that brings organic nutritious purees to your doorstep. That menu rotates weekly with flavors like carrot, mango, coconut, milk, turmeric and kale, avocado, green apple And the company pledges there are never additives or preservatives in their food. Yummy is another baby puree service to explore. And Yumble, Tiny Organics and Nurture Life, our meal delivery services with older kids in mind. For more tech news, visit cnet.com. I'm Kara Tsuboi, CNET for CBS News.

