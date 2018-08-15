CNET
Best Products
Best Headphones
Best Laptops
Best Phones
Best TVs
Best Speakers
Best Routers
Best Smart Home
Best Tablets
Best Refrigerators
Best Washing Machines
Best Digital Cameras
Best Hard Drives
Best Printers
Best Wearable Tech
Best AV Receivers
Best iPhone Apps
Best MP3 Players
Best Media Streamers
Best Dishwashers
Best Coffee Machines
Reviews
Best Products
Versus
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Tablets
TVs
VPNs
Wearables & VR
Web Hosting
News
Apple
Computers
Culture
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
Special Features
CNET @ Work
Photo Galleries
Subscribe
Newsletters
Magazine
Video
CNET Top 5
How To
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Special Features
3:59
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
Guide to smart living
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Car Audio
Electric Cars
The Best
Affordable Cars
Crossovers
Electric Cars
Family Cars
Fuel-Efficient Cars
Hybrids
Sedans
SUVs
Deals
The Cheapskate
Best VPN Services
Best Web Hosting
Best Password Managers
By Category
All Deals
Audio
Cameras
Desktops
Hard Drives
Laptops
Monitors
Phones
Printers
Software
Tablets
TVs
Download
Join / Sign In
My Profile
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Middle East
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Your video, "Fly this drone with your torso"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
What
the Future
Fly this drone with your torso
Scientists say they've developed an effective method of controlling drones using body movement.
3:13
/
August 15, 2018
Transcript
[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [NOISE] [MUSIC]
Coming up next
This transport device drives over traffic
The world's first 3D color X-rays
This will be the world's largest telescope
Watch this robot operate on a human eye
This smart prosthetic ankle could change the way patients learn...
This earthquake bed could save your life
You can pilot the Blackfly personal flyer without a license
The Walk-Man robot could save your life
This NASA drone hit a major milestone
The vacuum cleaner that could explore Mars
Latest
Sci-Tech videos
How tech is keeping one critically endangered desert fish alive
4:48
August 15, 2018
Scientists use technology to save a dying fish species in the hottest place on Earth.
Play video
The 24-hour-a-day checkup
4:01
August 14, 2018
Instead of going to a doctor's office, wear one.
Play video
This transport device drives over traffic
3:30
August 14, 2018
Turkish designers released their vision for a public transportation system that can maneuver around and over vehicles.
Play video
The world's first 3D color X-rays
3:03
August 14, 2018
The Mars Spectral CT scanner shows us never-before-seen images from inside the human body.
Play video
This will be the world's largest telescope
3:04
August 14, 2018
Engineers are building the Giant Magellan Telescope in a Chilean desert.
Play video
Watch this robot operate on a human eye
2:58
August 13, 2018
In a trial, a robot performed successful surgery on human patients.
Play video
NASA launches Parker Solar Probe
3:54
August 12, 2018
Watch NASA launch one of the most ambitious missions to "touch" the sun with the Parker Solar Probe. The Probe will travel within 4...
Play video
Coober Pedy: The extreme town where people live underground
3:33
August 11, 2018
Coober Pedy is home to one of the most extreme climates on earth. To survive, people bury themselves beneath the ground.
Play video