Fitbit's Ionic unveiled, IFA 2017 preview

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Tech Today
Fitbit's Ionic unveiled, IFA 2017 previewIn today's top tech stories, Fitbit announces its newest fitness smartwatch, IFA 2017 gets ready to kick off in Germany and why you shouldn't panic about a $1,000 iPhone.
Transcript
This is CNet and here's the stories that matter right now. Fitbit announced the Ionic, a 300 dollar smart watch the company hopes will compete with the apple watch starting in October. The device includes new features like 50 meter water resistence, contact-less payments, and onboard music storage. Fitbit also plans to launch an app store for the Ionic in the future. It's the first fitness tracker designed in-house at Fitbit. The plan features set fields ambitious in some areas and lacking in others. But only time will tell if the Ionic can make a dent against Apple and Samsung smart watches. Massive annual tech conference IFA is about to begin in Berlin, Germany. If you're wondering what you should keep an eye out for we have some predictions. It's likely Samsung will announce the next iteration of it's Gear Smart watch and maybe a tablet or two. LG should unveil the V30 smartphone while Sony will focus on home audio and the potential successor to it's Experia XZ smartphone. Cnet will be on the ground to bring you the biggest stories out of Berlin. A recent New York Times report claims Apple will offer a premium model of it's upcoming IPHONE that could cost $1,000. That's a steep expense but our own, John Falcone says, it's not that much of a shift. He cites monthly carrier payments, competitor smart phone pricing, and the fact that the current top of the line Iphone cost just $30 shy of $1000 as reasons not to panic at the potential price tag. We'll find out what Apple officially has in store when it holds its Iphone event this fall. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Stay up-to-date with the latest by downloading the cnet tech today app in the Apple or Google play stores.