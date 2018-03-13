Your video, "Fitbit Versa is the Apple Watch's strongest competition, but Fitbit Ace is going for your kids "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Fitbit Versa is the Apple Watch's strongest competition, but Fitbit Ace is going for your kids

Smaller, less expensive and yeah, very much like a Pebble watch: Versa is coming in April for $200. Meanwhile, the Ace is Fitbit's first kid-focused band.
2:00 /
Transcript
[SOUND] Keep going everybody. Come on. Getting fit isn't easy for everyone. Fitbit's made a lot of fitness trackers aiming at everyone from the casual entry level to higher end athletics. It looks like their latest watch is aiming right at the middle. The Fitbit Versa is a smart watch FitBit's second full app running watch after FitBit's Ionic Smart Watch debuted last year. The Ionic was expensive, angular and full of features. The Versa runs the same apps as FitBit Ionic. FitBit's growing app and watch face collection feels a lot like what Pebble Smart Watch used to have. Not a surprise, as FitBit acquired Pebble. At $200, or 230 for a special edition, it now undercuts the Apple Watch. Its also more compact than the 42mm. Apple Watch, and thinner. it is one of the lightest fitness smart watches I have worn. Versa has almost all the Fitbit Ionic features minus GPS. There is heart rate including an extra SPO2 sensor. That could help detect sleep apnea or atrial fibrillation down the road. It can store music side loaded from a computer, or via Pandora or Deezer subscription apps. It can be used for swimming with 50 meter water resistance. Wrist payments are optional, they're only included on a $230 special edition model in the US, which comes with an extra woven band. accessories like silicone, woven, leather, mesh and steel bands cost thirty to one hundred. Fit-bit software updates include more on wrist information on activity workouts and heart rate and added women's health tracking for menstrual cycles and a family mode that can add kids to your account. Speaking of kids, Fitbit's also launching another fitness tracker specifically for kids 8 and up called Fitbit Ace. It's a rebranding of the Fitbit Ulta tracker with added kid oriented software. I'm not sure about the kid angle but Versa looks like a total blend of Fitbit and Pebble to go up against Apple Watch. We'll find out soon enough if it succeeds.

Latest Wearable Tech videos

Video: Bose AR aims for augmented audio instead of visuals
Bose AR aims for augmented audio instead of visuals
1:14
Bose announces it's developing a platform designed to enhance what you hear as you go about your day-to-day.
Play video
Video: Toshiba's hard hat-ready Windows AR Smart Glasses are made for field work
Toshiba's hard hat-ready Windows AR Smart Glasses are made for field work
1:22
A small belt-attached Windows 10 Pro PC and a modular head-mounted display are designed for being easy to use on industrial jobs.
Play video
Video: We wear Pizza Hut's pizza-ordering, TV-pausing shoes
We wear Pizza Hut's pizza-ordering, TV-pausing shoes
3:33
Pie Tops II are a publicity stunt. But what's inside these things and what do they feel like?
Play video
Video: CNET's guide to smartwatches and wearables, 2018
CNET's guide to smartwatches and wearables, 2018
3:05
What should you buy? What should you keep in mind? CNET wearable editor Scott Stein discusses what's the best and what to look for...
Play video
Video: 5G may make AR smart glasses experiences worth trying
5G may make AR smart glasses experiences worth trying
1:04
A fast wireless connection could offload the processing work from the glasses, allowing them to be smaller and smarter.
Play video
Video: Turn your hand into a screen with this projector watch
Turn your hand into a screen with this projector watch
1:02
The Haier Asu has a tiny projector inside a bulky frame. But is it a bright idea?
Play video
Video: Ministry of Supply's Alexa-powered smart heated jacket has its own thermostat
Ministry of Supply's Alexa-powered smart heated jacket has its own thermostat
3:30
We wear the Mercury Intelligent Heated Jacket and talk with one of its creators to understand how it works.
Play video
Video: Fitbit's smartwatch is finally kinda fun, thanks to Pebble
Fitbit's smartwatch is finally kinda fun, thanks to Pebble
2:30
Retro watch faces and weird apps have arrived to make Fitbit Ionic more interesting to wear
Play video