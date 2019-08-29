Fitbit adds Alexa powers, Apple changes Siri permissions
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now.
Fitbit has Amazon voice assistant powers.
Fitbit just announced its new versatile model will arrive in store September 15.
This $200 smartwatch comes with several new features including the ability to give commands to the Amazon voices system But you will not hear her familiar voice.
The watch has no speaker, so the answers will show up on the screen as text.
The new Versa 2 model also works with Spotify.
It has a better display, a faster processor, and longer battery life.
Fitbit also is launching a new coaching and health guidance subscription service.
It's called Fitbit Premium, and it costs ten dollars a month.
The season for smart watches is upon us because Samsung's new smart watch arrives September 13th and a new Apple Watch is likely just around the corner.
In the meantime, Apple on Wednesday said it will no longer have contractors listen to Siri recordings without permission.
Now while the voice data has been anonymous, conversations themselves Included identifiable information.
Apple had contractors listen to Siri conversations, in order to help improve the voice assistance, artificial intelligence that will continue in the fall, but only for those users who opt in to have their data analyze Over at Google, the YouTube Kids app is getting an update.
It will filter videos into three different age groups.
There's preschool for kids ages four and under, another group for ages five to seven.
And the final category will be for ages eight to 12.
With older kids Giving more independence.
[MUSIC]
Stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.com.
