/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D

Fisher-Price made a Chatter phone for adults that actually works

Toys and Tabletop Games

Up Next

SpyraTwo hands-on: The ultimate water gun
spyratwo-2

Up Next

SpyraTwo hands-on: The ultimate water gun

Microsoft unveils Halo Infinite multiplayer trailer at E3 2021
halo-infinite-image

Microsoft unveils Halo Infinite multiplayer trailer at E3 2021

Microsoft reveals Starfield teaser for Xbox
starfield

Microsoft reveals Starfield teaser for Xbox

Interactive Spider-Bot unboxing
spider-bot-3

Interactive Spider-Bot unboxing

Taking the $100 Cybertruck R/C for a test drive
img-0451

Taking the $100 Cybertruck R/C for a test drive

Watch this Transformers robot actually transform on its own
robosen-optimus-prime-cnet

Watch this Transformers robot actually transform on its own

Guns 'N Roses pinball is a technical marvel
gnr-thumb

Guns 'N Roses pinball is a technical marvel

Stern Pinball showcases new games at CES 2021
stern-pinball

Stern Pinball showcases new games at CES 2021

The best toys ditch the screen
toy-hgg-2020

The best toys ditch the screen

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

First impressions of the new Pixel 6 and 6 Pro
yt-thumbs-pixel-6-and-pro-v3

First impressions of the new Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Fisher-Price made a Chatter phone for adults that actually works
chatter

Fisher-Price made a Chatter phone for adults that actually works

2022 Honda Civic Si debuts: A slightly sharper sleeper
honda-civic-si-site-thumb

2022 Honda Civic Si debuts: A slightly sharper sleeper

Apple's new MacBook Pro lineup adds new M1 chips, brings back MagSafe charging
tt-10-18-2021-00-00-48-13-still032

Apple's new MacBook Pro lineup adds new M1 chips, brings back MagSafe charging

New MacBook Pro models, are they finally Pro enough?
new-m1-chip-macbook-pro-6

New MacBook Pro models, are they finally Pro enough?

Get to know Apple's new AirPods
yt-airpods-3-v4

Get to know Apple's new AirPods

Most Popular All most popular

Apple introduces AirPods 3
apple-event-template-october-00-01-14-01-still086

Apple introduces AirPods 3

New MacBook Pro models, are they finally Pro enough?
new-m1-chip-macbook-pro-6

New MacBook Pro models, are they finally Pro enough?

Get to know Apple's new AirPods
yt-airpods-3-v4

Get to know Apple's new AirPods

How Black Friday is very different this year
htdia-blackfriday-v2

How Black Friday is very different this year

How to enable TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot to install Windows 11
windows-11-watch-microsofts-entire-reveal-event-in-10-minutes-supercut-mp4-00-00-19-46-still001.png

How to enable TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot to install Windows 11

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny
fl-samsungs10e

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

Latest Products All latest products

First impressions of the new Pixel 6 and 6 Pro
yt-thumbs-pixel-6-and-pro-v3

First impressions of the new Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Fisher-Price made a Chatter phone for adults that actually works
chatter

Fisher-Price made a Chatter phone for adults that actually works

Should you upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7?
apple-watch-7-should-you-upgrade-3

Should you upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7?

Amazon's Astro and friends: A robot rundown
astro-lifestyle-motion

Amazon's Astro and friends: A robot rundown

Inside the lab making real holograms in midair
lightfield-lab-holograms-3837

Inside the lab making real holograms in midair

Microsoft's mighty morphin' Surface Laptop Studio
surfacelaptopstudio-00-00-31-03-still001

Microsoft's mighty morphin' Surface Laptop Studio

Latest How To All how to videos

How to move into your new Nintendo Switch OLED
htdia-nintendoswitch-oled-datatransfer-site

How to move into your new Nintendo Switch OLED

Set up the Galaxy Watch 4 with your phone
galaxy-watch-1

Set up the Galaxy Watch 4 with your phone

How to transfer data from an iPhone to an Android phone
switchandroid4

How to transfer data from an iPhone to an Android phone

Here's the easiest way to set up your iPhone 13
p1017477

Here's the easiest way to set up your iPhone 13

iOS 15: How to manually update your iPhone right now
how-to-upgrade-to-ios-15-00-02-34-07-still001

iOS 15: How to manually update your iPhone right now

Avoid text scams: How to spot and stop spam
text-scam2

Avoid text scams: How to spot and stop spam