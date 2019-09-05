First TCL phone: 48-megapixel camera for under $400
The TCL Plex is a phone with three rear cameras and some interesting things going on but you probably haven't heard of TCL is a phone brand before probably We've heard of it for TVs and they make pretty good ones.
But now the brand is branching out into smartphones.
If you've heard of Alcatel phones well, this is the same company.
The Plexus being positioned as a mid range device which is gonna be good news if you're in Europe, and you buy it when it goes on sale in October for 329 euros It's got some pretty interesting features for that price point.
This is not gonna to be a premium device but it's not gonna be the bottom of the barrel either.
So if you are looking for an affordable smartphone, you might wanna pay attention.
At first glance this phone actually looks quite a bit like the Galaxy S10 Complete with a white aurora backing.
It's pretty thick and pretty heavy though.
It's got a 6.5 inch screen with a pretty high resolution and an interesting software trick that will turn standard definition into high definition.
This will increase contrast and clarity and TCL calls it next division.
There's a 24 megapixel whole punch front facing camera on the left side and 3 rear cameras on the back including a 48 megapixel main camera the 16 megapixel wide angle lens.
And a low light sensor that TCL things will take really good videos.
Even though there's no depth sensor on the front, you can still take selfie portrait and there is a super night mode for both of front and real facing cameras.You'll see finger proof reader on the back and a dedicated headphone jack which are features that you don't see in a lot of the premium phones these days.
The TCL Plex has a smart key on the left, which you can program to do various things like launch Google Voice or an app or do nothing at all.
The phone runs off of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset that has a 3820 milliamphour battery and also runs Android nine Again, these are pretty okay features for the price and it is just the start for TCL, which is battling a whole bunch of other phone makers to get attention.
The company is also experimenting with interesting concepts for foldable designs and phones that have what they're calling a waterfall display.
Which is basically edge to edge with these great curves on either side.
Together these concept designs and the new Plex phone show us that TCL has big plans for it smartphone future.
