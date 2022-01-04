/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D

First look at the Alienware x14

Laptops

Up Next

Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop: First look
jje-1374-mp4-01-12-14-04-still001

Up Next

Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop: First look

TCL now makes laptops: TCL Book 14 Go revealed at CES 2022
watch-tcl-reveal-the-leiniao-ar-smart-glasses-at-ces-2022-01-03-31-22-still002.png

TCL now makes laptops: TCL Book 14 Go revealed at CES 2022

These Dell prototypes reimagine the future of work
dellconcepts-00-03-12-23-still001

These Dell prototypes reimagine the future of work

Testing Apple's M1 Pro vs. M1 Max chips in the new MacBook Pro laptops
render-battle-macbook-pro-vs-m1-vs-m1-max-1

Testing Apple's M1 Pro vs. M1 Max chips in the new MacBook Pro laptops

So long, Apple Touch Bar
rip-apple-touch-bar-2

So long, Apple Touch Bar

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: Gives a lot more and takes away very little
yt-macbook-pro-review-v2

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: Gives a lot more and takes away very little

New MacBook Pro models, are they finally Pro enough?
new-m1-chip-macbook-pro-6

New MacBook Pro models, are they finally Pro enough?

What to expect at Apple's October event
apple-preview-seq-00-08-47-15-still001

What to expect at Apple's October event

Microsoft's mighty morphin' Surface Laptop Studio
surfacelaptopstudio-00-00-31-03-still001

Microsoft's mighty morphin' Surface Laptop Studio

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Samsung QD Display combines OLED and quantum dots
thumb

Samsung QD Display combines OLED and quantum dots

First look at the Alienware x14
jje-1220-mp4-00-55-46-16-still001

First look at the Alienware x14

Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop: First look
jje-1374-mp4-01-12-14-04-still001

Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop: First look

Everything announced at Nvidia's CES keynote
img3

Everything announced at Nvidia's CES keynote

Watch LG reveal the Puricare, an air purifier that can heat your room
maxresdefault

Watch LG reveal the Puricare, an air purifier that can heat your room

Nvidia unveils RTX 3090 Ti
screenshot-2022-01-04-at-16-42-58.png

Nvidia unveils RTX 3090 Ti

Most Popular All most popular

RIP to the tech that died in 2021
ytthumb-lg-wing-phone-1

RIP to the tech that died in 2021

Feast your eyes on the biggest OLED TV yet: LG's all-new 97-inch G2
lg2022-97incholed

Feast your eyes on the biggest OLED TV yet: LG's all-new 97-inch G2

Starship, Artemis and the race to low-Earth orbit: What to watch in space news in 2022
space-travel-in-2022-ces-3

Starship, Artemis and the race to low-Earth orbit: What to watch in space news in 2022

LG's latest soundbars promise more realistic voices
soundbar-thumb

LG's latest soundbars promise more realistic voices

Best TVs of 2021
yt-best-tv-in-2021-v08

Best TVs of 2021

TCL now makes laptops: TCL Book 14 Go revealed at CES 2022
watch-tcl-reveal-the-leiniao-ar-smart-glasses-at-ces-2022-01-03-31-22-still002.png

TCL now makes laptops: TCL Book 14 Go revealed at CES 2022

Latest Products All latest products

Samsung QD Display combines OLED and quantum dots
thumb

Samsung QD Display combines OLED and quantum dots

First look at the Alienware x14
jje-1220-mp4-00-55-46-16-still001

First look at the Alienware x14

Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop: First look
jje-1374-mp4-01-12-14-04-still001

Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop: First look

Feast your eyes on the biggest OLED TV yet: LG's all-new 97-inch G2
lg2022-97incholed

Feast your eyes on the biggest OLED TV yet: LG's all-new 97-inch G2

LG's latest soundbars promise more realistic voices
soundbar-thumb

LG's latest soundbars promise more realistic voices

First look at LG OLED TVs for 2022: The best TVs get brighter and bigger
ces-lgoledlineup-00-03-44-01-still004

First look at LG OLED TVs for 2022: The best TVs get brighter and bigger

Latest How To All how to videos

Use Microsoft 365 Apps for free right now
microsoftoffice-free-v2

Use Microsoft 365 Apps for free right now

Track out-of-stock items with online robots
ps5stock-stamp

Track out-of-stock items with online robots

Notify When Left Behind: Never lose your AirPods again
notify-when-left-behind-how-to-00-01-38-10-still002

Notify When Left Behind: Never lose your AirPods again

How to win Black Friday 2021
black-friday-image-2

How to win Black Friday 2021

Secret Netflix codes: Discover better streaming recommendations with this hidden trick
screen-shot-2021-10-27-at-3-56-32-pm.png

Secret Netflix codes: Discover better streaming recommendations with this hidden trick

How to install Windows 11 with an update or a bootable USB
img-5763-2

How to install Windows 11 with an update or a bootable USB