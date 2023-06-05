First Look: Apple Mac Pro and Mac Studio
First Look: Apple Mac Pro and Mac Studio
3:51
Watch Now

First Look: Apple Mac Pro and Mac Studio

Desktops
Speaker 1: So here at WW DC 2023, we got not one, but two new desktop computers from Apple. Not something you always hear about. Now, even though they're new, they're not brand new. There were updates to existing models. Obviously the Max Studio, everybody knows that that's actually a purely new system, uh, just debuted last year. But the Max Studio is getting some big updates. But more importantly and more excitingly, we're also getting a New Mac Pro. That's the big desktop system from Apple. That has been through many iterations over the years. Uh, at [00:00:30] some point it was a, uh, you know, standard tower looking thing. Then it was this kind of, uh, uh, trashcan looking round, cylindrical thing. Then it went back to being, um, a, a standard desktop, but with like this kind of cheese grater design on the front. So this time around, no new design for the Mac Pro. Speaker 1: It's still the, you know, tower desktop with the cheese grater front. The big differences are inside it is the last, or it was the last Intel Mac that Apple sold that is now gone. It is now made the transition to Apple silicon and the chip inside. Really [00:01:00] the only chip option you have is a pretty crazy one. It is the M two Ultra, which is the highest end Mac chip you can get is basically two M two Max's, uh, you know, glued together. Uh, so tremendous amount of performance from it. And you don't even have the option of getting a lower end one. That's where you start, and that's why the starting price is a pretty insane $6,999. I'm just gonna go crazy and call it $7,000 or, you know, two Vision Pro headsets. Now, why would you want a Mac Pro desktop [00:01:30] if you can also get the M two Ultra in other, uh, devices like the Mac Studio? Speaker 1: That's because that Mac Pro has expandability. It has those PCI slots, it's got six of them actually, and you can get all kinds of aftermarket cards and put them in to, uh, you know, augment your inputs and outputs in your video and your audio. It's really specialized stuff. So if you need that kind of extra power for your photo and video and audio projects, you probably know that you've been waiting for Apple to finally sunset that old Intel version that's a couple years old at this point, and just get fully into the [00:02:00] Apple Silicon game with this. So then Mac Pro, it has got eight Thunderbolt ports. Now that's twice as many as it did before. It supports, uh, PCI Gen four. That's very fast. And again, you gets six slots for that if you want to use that. Now, if you don't wanna spend $7,000 and you don't really need PCI cards, you can also just get the Mac Studio. Speaker 1: That's something that's kind of halfway between the Mac Pro and the Mac Mini. It's a little bit thicker. It's like a couple of Mac Minis stacked on top of each other. But now of course, instead of the M one max and M one Ultra, you can now get [00:02:30] the M two max and the M two Ultra with it. And of course it's a lot less expensive because you're not building this big chassis with the PCI slots in it and all the other bells and whistles that the Mac Pro has. It's just kind of a, a slightly chunky looking, you know, MAC Mini that now we know is the Mac Studio. So that's gonna be $2,000 to start. And of course, if you want that ultra Tripp in it and you know, a lot of RAM and a lot of storage and all the other extras, it's gonna cost a lot more. Speaker 1: But I think you're gonna have trouble getting up to $7,000, but I'm sure, I'm sure Apple will find a way that you can spend $7,000 [00:03:00] on one of these, even though it's a lot less expensive, the Mac Studio's nothing to sneeze at, uh, it supports higher bandwidth. H D M I this time around, uh, you can actually support six of those XDR Pro displays from your, uh, max Studio. You can power them all at once. Uh, so I can see people doing some really impressive stuff with this. I saw some demos where they were running, you know, 70 tracks of audio and singing it to a, to a movie clip at the same time. Uh, you know, the kind of stuff that you really need in professional situations, and that's what the Mac Studio and the Mac Pro are their professional tools, not really for [00:03:30] consumers, uh, for consumers. Apple, of course, has other devices that they're more than happy, uh, to hook you up with. So we didn't get a new design for the Mac Pro this year, okay. But we got, uh, new Apple silicone on the inside. We fully moved past the Intel era, and that's a pretty big refresh, even if it's only under the surface.

