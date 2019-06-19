Finding stuff on YouTube to get easier, Note 10 pics published
Welcome to Alphabet City.
I'm your guide, Iyaz Akhtar, and you are the exuberant audience.
Today we're leading off with how YouTube could be a lot more useful in the future.
We'll also have some news on the Note 10.
Skip to this time code for that Back to YouTube.
You ever wanted to see a video tutorial on YouTube?
But the first four hours are about liking, subscribing, instant, blah, blah, blah.
And you're just, I just want to learn how to knit a scarf.
Check out these screenshots.
Android police received some images that show search results in the Google app.
With YouTube videos.
Beneath the video is a new in this video section.
There you'll find tappable links that can bring you to the exact time you want to start at.
In this example, imagine you already have your own ideas on choosing yarn and needles.
You could just skip that section in the video and get to learning.
Another example showed off a BMW.
It's in this video section had individual thumbnails for each segment.
The two videos already included timestamp information in their descriptions.
So it looks like Google could be formed from that data to create the section and search results.
I think this is a great move that will probably lead to a lot more time code info in videos.
That also means it will be a lot easier to find what you're looking for through a standard search.
Google may be great in a lot of things but searching within a video for content is still trouble.
Google already laid the ground work for this new style of results and At IO.
It showed up how to mark up.
When used result to appear more rich with step by step instructions within the Google result.
Additionally, Google created a How To video template.
This is meant for creators who don't have their own site.
If video creator Would upload a spreadsheet with titles, texts and timestamps on the YouTube video.
Google handles the rest.
That video can be used as step-by-step tutorials on Smart displays and Android phones.
While helpful for us humans, this is a pretty sneaky way to get more and more content for Google's Mark displays.
You hear that Amazon?
Here's an output.
One of the reasons so many YouTube videos have become around ten minutes with all kinds of blabbering and blabbering is due to the YouTube algorithm and how to digest videos.
Videos around ten minutes seem to do well.
In theory, Google could find out that people don't want the chatter.
In turn, that could influence how YouTube recommend videos.
That could lead to content makers changing up their strategies to get more views and watch time.
Maybe show a videos and get right to it.
Fun, right?
If you are watching this on YouTube I am fully aware of the irony of me talking about all of these in a YouTube video.
It is what it is my friends.
Guys, we've talked about the Note 10 that I feel like it's already been released.
If you wanna know what has already leaked, check out older episodes of this show at youtube.com/cnet.
Here's the latest, using information from onleaks Published renders of the Note 10.
That's the same combo that brought us accurate renders of the Pixel 4. Anyway, take a look at the renders of the Note 10.
It looks like another natural evolution for the device.
Like other Notes, it's boxier than the S.
Similar to previous leaks, the rear camera changes up position.
The front camera is centered with a single hole-punch design.
Previous reports have mentioned that there will be two versions of the Note X. The X would be joined by a Pro model, let's take a look at them in the renders.
The Pro is bigger with a 6.75" display Compared to a 6.3 inch display, on the regular version.
The pro would feature four rear cameras, the regular three.
Both of them kill off the headphone jack, because of reasons, probably stupid ones.
Ice universe also tweeted this out.
The tweet says, compare the size of the Note 10, and the Note Pro.
Upon careful inspection, the pictures show the NOET 10 and the NTOE10Pro the screen protectors are also shocked by these typos with their mouths wide open or those holes are four inch screen fingerprint scanners.
One of those is more likely than the other.
Let me know if you're sad about the note 10 of the NTOE 10.
And why?
I've had the Note 8 for a while now.
The hardware is excellent and the performance is great.
The one thing that is driving me crazy is the slow, slow pace of software updates, Is too dang slow.
Speaking of updates, let's go to Uptown Updates.
Here comes some rapid fire news, Dr. Mario World for.
For Android and iOS is coming on July 10th.
Pre-orders for the Stadia controller are now available.
It costs around 70 bucks and ships in November.
Google's iMessage-like version of text messages called Rich Communication Services or RCS is coming soon.
Instead of waiting for carriers to implement it Google will offer RCS to Android users first in the UK and France directly.
A new version of the NVIDIA Shield TV running Android pie may be coming.
It's been two years since the last iteration of the device and to the pixel 4 may have been spotted in the real world.
Check out this image on 95 Google.
Not much to look at here.
Let's go to comment cove.
This is the part of the show where we shine a spotlight at the most amazing audience in the world, you.
Last time we talked about Google's official Pixel 4 picture.
Mohaiman MSTK says Nobody's talking about the lack of dual toned back.
Guess I'm the only one who's already missing it.
It's a good point.
The dual tone was distinct to the pixel.
Maybe Google didn't want to have several shades on the back with that giant camera square there.
Just an idea of the Pixel for Bigg Boss says I think it's a late April Fool's Day joke.
Cuz it looks stupid.
FORD FRS says can you imagine if by October when Google officially unveils the Pixel 4, it looks totally different but beautiful?
Maybe that's why Google tweeted the render, to mess with people.
FORD, I want to believe you're correct, I really do.
Wm1pyro asks does the Galaxy Fold have DEX?
It's a surprisingly useful feature on the Tab4.
According to Samsung's press release, yes, the fold has next one's a full coming up.
I don't know.
Thanks to everyone for reading in.
