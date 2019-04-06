CNET News Video

Finding our personal data on the dark web was far too easy

Transcript
[MUSIC] Dark web, it is full of guns and drugs and other terrible things. So we had a company look for us on the dark web. What did they find about you? They found data. Data? Yeah. So they found Spreadsheets of information, not just me but lot's of people. And it was variety of information that you can then kind of put together to learn more about individual people. But I should note, it wasn't actually me that they find information about. My address popped and there was information about neighbors who have lived my apartment building And it wasn't just little bits of information. These were from what I call [UNKNOWN]. So these are like full portfolios of information about people their names, where they're from that kind of information then you can use that to do all sorts of stuff. In this portfolio of information about you and your neighbors. Give me some examples, of what in those little rows and columns inside the spreadsheet, have information that we call data. So, one particular thing that came out was actually information that had been curled from campaign donation data base. And so when you donate to a campaign you say who you are, sometimes you put where you're from and of course how much money you're willing to give which is an indication of how much money you have to head. If it's a lot of money and then they were able to of course match this actual address for the people who it came from. You have this information and then maybe for instance you have an email address you can really start to put together a Profile a person to replicate them. And I bring up email because that's where you were vulnerable. Yeah, so it turns out that I was included in a number of different dumps. My email address, as well as my phone number, and my UDID. Now my UDID is my phone. My iPhone's unique device identifier. With that information, I was able to plug this in to a Google Map and see exactly where are my phone had been at almost any given moment in time. You were truly much more vulnerable on the dark web than I was and I'm really happy about that. My bread of address pops up but that's I mean, you're DID is everything about you in some ways. [MUSIC] The most terrifying thing about that it was in a database of about 12 Million records Okay, so our information was on the dark web which is not the kind of stuff you can google for but on these like these marketplaces that have really cliche mahdi kind of names America and black stuff But some of this information you can get just by Googling or searching people on the surface internet, right? Yeah. I in fact found my stuff in addition to having our friends look for us. I found my stuff on a dark web search engine called Torch And then it linked back to a clear net search that I found using Duck Duck go. Duck Duck go is a lot like Google except it indexes almost everything including darkweb.onion URL. So I was able to not only find my information but verify it on the clear net. [BLANK_AUDIO] That means that I don't even need to have any special software to find out where you've been. [MUSIC].
