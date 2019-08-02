Tech Today

FCC works on broadband, Facebook reportedly working on streaming device

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. The FCC made some moves, at the agency's meeting, the FCC voted to distribute, more than $20 billion of Universal Service Fund subsidy. Cities over the next decade to get broadband to rural areas. The [UNKNOWN] also approved a proposal where broadband providers will be required to offer more detailed information on where they provide coverage. They should lead to more precise broadband to service maps. Google is testing something called Google Play pass. According to a new report from Android police, it's kind of like a Netflix for premium apps from the screenshots play password to give you user access to hundreds of premium apps and games with no ads or in app purchases. Google has confirmed that it is testing the subscription, but did not give details. Facebook talked with Disney, Netflix, Amazon, and others to bring their streaming services to a new Facebook device. This was reported by The Information. The device would arrive in the fall and to be similar to portal, Facebook smart display for video calls. It is codenamed Catalina, and would work like streaming devices such as the Apple TV. Stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.com.

