FCC against Huawei, Snapchat removes speed filter

The Federal Communications Commission proposed to further limit purchases of equipment from Huawei, ZTE and other Chinese companies deemed a risk to national security.
It's the latest move by the US government to limit the use of Chinese providers of 5G wireless and other technologies.
The FCC voted unanimously to move forward with the proposed ban, which would prohibit all future authorizations of telecommunications and video, surveillance equipment from five companies, deemed a security threat.
The controversial speed filter has been removed from popular social media app, Snapchat.
The in-app effects.
Let's use this capture how fast they're moving and shares that speed with friends through the app.
The company has faced lawsuits from families of people who have been injured or killed in car accidents, in which drivers were allegedly using the app and driving too fast to brag to friends.
A spokeswoman for Snap confirmed to CNET that the app had been removed saying nothing is more important than the safety of our Snapchat community.
And finally, Boeing's latest airliner completed its first flight when the company's 7 37 MAX 10 landed at Boeing Field near Seattle on Friday afternoon.
The two and a half hour flight of the Washington State begins the process for certifying the aircraft, which is scheduled to enter passenger service by 2023.
In a statement 737 chief pilot Captain Jennifer Henderson said the 737 Max 10 performed beautifully.
The profile we flew allowed us to test the airplane systems Flight controls and handling qualities all of which checked out exactly as we expected, said Henderson.
