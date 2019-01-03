Special Features

Faith plays a key role in Star Trek: Discovery

Transcript
He sees the seven signals and imprints the Red Angel and it breaks his logical brain. He cannot make sense of it. And he's emotionally ill equipped to deal with it. It's above logic and emotions are failing him. And he doesn't know how to handle it. And it destroys his relationship with his half-sister. And their complicated history that he's able to become the version of spark that we know from TOS. Yeah, and it's really not faith with regards to God or no God, it's not actually religious faith, it's more about faith as opposed to science. Or Logic, you know it really mirrors and parallels what's going on with Spock and with Michael Burnham, the difference between logic and faith, and those two elements are gonna be what's battling them inside. And the difference I think the way Pike operates, maybe a little more with his gut. And where you have Michael, who's really used to following the rules, she's a science officer. And so it's gonna play out more in a larger sense as opposed to a godlike sense. I can tease that it's a big mystery of a season. [LAUGH] Are these signals? And another big mystery of the season is this red angel. And this being or this anomaly, or whatever it may be, appears to Burnham at a seemingly life and death moment, definitely a moment of crisis. And then Burnham finds out later that Spock saw the same thing, the same sort of vision. Much earlier in his life. And so now what does that mean? Why is this happening? How is everything connected? What is this angel? What does it want? These are the questions that we have to ask. We have instinct. And we have logic we have our brains and intellect. To, you know, in a cerebral way, analyze a situation. And I think faith is an extinctual thing, something you believe in.
