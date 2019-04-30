Facebook's Zuckerberg preaches 'The future is private'
Transcript
I believe that the future is private.
This is the next chapter for our services.
In addition to the digital town square, we also need a digital equivalent of the living room that is just as built out as a platform.
With all of the different ways that we want to interact privately with Messaging in small groups, and sharing where the content doesn't stick around forever.
Simple and secure payments, private ways to share your location.
And over time, lots of more different ways to interact privately.
This needs to exist.
So today we're gonna start talking about what this could look like as a product.
Now look, I get that a lot of people aren't sure that we're serious about this.
I know that we don't exactly have the strongest reputation on privacy right now to put it lightly.
But I'm committed To doing this well.
And we plan to do this in the way that we've developed WhatsApp.
Start with the most important and private use case, messaging, make it as secure as possible with end to end encryption, and then build more ways for all of us to interact privately on top of that.
And this vision is based on six principles.
Private interactions, you should have simple intimate spaces where you have complete confidence that what you say and do is private and clear control over who you're communicating with.
Encryption Your private communications should be secure.
And end-to-end encryption prevents anyone, including even us, from being able to see what you share on our services unless someone in the conversation chooses to share it.
Reducing permanence, you shouldn't have to worry that what you say or share is gonna come back to hurt you later.
So we're not gonna keep around your messages or store use for longer than is necessary to deliver these services or longer than you'd want.
Safety.
You should expect that we're going to do everything that we can to keep you safe within our services.
Interoperability You should be able to use any of our apps to reach your friends and you should be able to communicate easily and securely across these different networks and platforms.
And finally secure data storage, because you should expect that we're not gonna store sensitive data in countries where it may be improperly accessed either because there's weak rule of law Or because of government like try to forcibly get access to your data.
So in the next few years, we're gonna build more of our services around these ideas.