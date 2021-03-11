Facebook wants antitrust lawsuits dismissed, TikTok unveils new anti-bullying features
This is CNET, and here are the stories that matter right now.
Facebook is asking a federal court to dismiss the antitrust lawsuits filed against the company by the FTC and 48 state attorneys general.
In a blog post, Facebook claimed the FTC's allegations did not add up to a plausible antitrust case.
And insisted its acquisitions of companies like WhatsApp and Instagram were good for competition advertisers and people.
The FTC did not have a comment about Facebook's motion to dismiss.
Social media app TikTok rolled out new tools to help fight harassment on its platform.
The filter all comments feature will allow users to review and approve every comment made on a video.
While everything feature will ask users to reconsider posting comments that could be hurtful or inappropriate.
TikTok also announced a partnership with the cyberbullying research center as part of its efforts.
And finally, a new bill introduced by US senators Amy Klobuchar, and John Kennedy, could shift how news, is published on tech platforms.
The journalism compensation, and preservation act, would give news publishers, the ability to negotiate with the likes of Google and Facebook, over issues like reader data, and payment for content.
The bill reportedly has bipartisan support.
