Your video, "Facebook, Twitter head to Capitol Hill, Chrome's new look"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Today

Facebook, Twitter head to Capitol Hill, Chrome's new look

Today's most important tech headlines include social media execs testifying on Capitol Hill, Amazon's brief crossing of the trillion-dollar valuation mark and Google's Chrome browser celebrating its 10th anniversary with a new look.
1:03 /
Transcript
This is C-Net and hear the stories the matter right now. Facebook's Sheryl Samberg, Twitter's Jack Dorsey and Google's Larry Page are testifying before committees in Capitol Hill to discuss their platform's role in the dissemination of information and how they product can be used to manipulate public opinion. The hearings are aimed to more questions for this leaders as well as plans for securing user security And follow CNET for the latest from DC. For a few moments on Tuesday, amazon was a trillion dollar company. The online giants stock rose to a high of $2050.50 but didn't stay there for long. Apple became the first US trillion dollar company in early August. And finally For Chrome's tenth anniversary, Google has given its web browser its first full redesign in a decade. The new look sports rounded corners, a new color palette, and features like an advanced password manager and more robust omnibox address bar. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET tech today app in the Apple or Google Play store.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Twitter tests threaded replies, California passes net neutrality bill
Twitter tests threaded replies, California passes net neutrality bill
1:30
In today's top stories, Twitter tests new "conversational" features, California claws back on net neutrality and Apple's self-driving...
Play video
Video: Apple's next iPhone may have leaked, Facebook launches video service worldwide
Apple's next iPhone may have leaked, Facebook launches video service worldwide
1:29
In this week's top stories, Apple announces an event where we'll likely see the next iPhone, but an image of the device might already...
Play video
Video: Apple confirms September event, Trump takes on Google again
Apple confirms September event, Trump takes on Google again
2:04
Everyone is expecting Apple to introduce its latest iPhones at its upcoming special event. Meanwhile, the president tweets out a video...
Play video
Video: 5 apps for group video calls
5 apps for group video calls
1:10
Here's how to start a group video call on Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Snapchat, WhatsApp and Skype. And find out which one allows...
Play video
Video: Silicon Valley is in the Capitol Hill hot seat again
Silicon Valley is in the Capitol Hill hot seat again
2:35
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and possibly Alphabet CEO Larry Page are expected to discuss election interference,...
Play video
Video: Google refreshes Wear OS, Facebook Watch goes international
Google refreshes Wear OS, Facebook Watch goes international
1:29
In today's top stories, changes are coming to Google's operating system for wearables. Meanwhile, Facebook's video service becomes...
Play video
Video: Apple confirms 2018 iPhone event for Sept. 12
Apple confirms 2018 iPhone event for Sept. 12
5:49
What Apple's invites tell us about the next iPhone event and what we're expecting.
Play video
Video: Fortnite's Gamescom booth is a bonkers gamer's paradise
Fortnite's Gamescom booth is a bonkers gamer's paradise
1:22
An assault course, zip line and dancing bears? We're not joking.
Play video