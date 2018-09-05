Facebook, Twitter head to Capitol Hill, Chrome's new look

Tech Today
Facebook, Twitter head to Capitol Hill, Chrome's new lookToday's most important tech headlines include social media execs testifying on Capitol Hill, Amazon's brief crossing of the trillion-dollar valuation mark and Google's Chrome browser celebrating its 10th anniversary with a new look.
Transcript
This is C-Net and hear the stories the matter right now. Facebook's Sheryl Samberg, Twitter's Jack Dorsey and Google's Larry Page are testifying before committees in Capitol Hill to discuss their platform's role in the dissemination of information and how they product can be used to manipulate public opinion. The hearings are aimed to more questions for this leaders as well as plans for securing user security And follow CNET for the latest from DC. For a few moments on Tuesday, amazon was a trillion dollar company. The online giants stock rose to a high of $2050.50 but didn't stay there for long. Apple became the first US trillion dollar company in early August. And finally For Chrome's tenth anniversary, Google has given its web browser its first full redesign in a decade. The new look sports rounded corners, a new color palette, and features like an advanced password manager and more robust omnibox address bar. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET tech today app in the Apple or Google Play store.