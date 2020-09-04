Facebook to tackle voter suppression, Google shows how AI powers Maps

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Facebook says it will limit new political ads during the final week of the November election. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook will continue to add context to posts that seek to broadly dlegitimize mail in voting or the outcome of the election. Additionally, the social network will remove posts with implicit misrepresentations about how or when to vote. Google revealed how it uses artificial intelligence for its Maps app to predict traffic by looking at historical traffic patterns and combining that with a database of live traffic conditions. Google can make traffic predictions. Google says it has seen accurate prediction rates of over 97%. This translates into maps users getting routes with lower traffic congestion, Nintendo and Announced that Super Mario 3D All Stars is coming to the Nintendo Switch on September 18. This is a collection comprising of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy. These games have all been updated with HD visuals. Super Mario 3D all stars will cost $60. And be available for a limited time. Stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.com

