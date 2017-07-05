Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Facebook takes on Government, Samsung develops Bixby speaker

In today's tech news, Facebook is going up against the US government over a gag order. Samsung might release a smart speaker and Amazon wants you to shop with Alexa.
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Facebook will fight the US government over a court order that prevents it from turning three users that search warrants were issued for their account information. The hearing on the matter is scheduled for September with big tech companies such as Twitter, Apple and Google offering their support to Facebook Samsung may release a smart speaker of its own, using its Bixby voice assistance, reported the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. The project, code name Vega, has been in the works for more than a year, but there's timing yet for the devices release. Amazon Prime shoppers using Alexa will be able to access select deals, two hours early on the 3rd annual prime day. With an Alexa-enabled device, like an Echo smart speaker, you can shop on July 10th from 4 PM Pacific Time rather than 6 PM. Head to c/net for a list of the deals on offer. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the c/net tech today app, available for iOS and Android. [SOUND] [BLANK_AUDIO]

