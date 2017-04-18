Facebook Spaces lets you share VR with friends

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET News Video
Facebook Spaces lets you share VR with friendsFacebook showed off its new platform, Spaces, which makes VR a social experience.
Transcript
Once you're all there, you'll have interactive wave to have fun together. You can draw in the air with a virtual 3D marker to create anything you can dream up. From costumes, to toys, to hand made games. Now as a kid I wanted to be an astronaut, true story. So this is me living out my dream in VR and drawing my space helmet. [BLANK_AUDIO] You'll also have countless 360 videos based on your Facebook interests that you can experience in VR together. Now, I may not have actually made it to space, but I can tell you there's nothing like seeing the vastness of outer space all around you with your best friend. So whatever it is that captivates you you'll have the entire library of 360 photos and videos from Facebook at your fingertips ready to just pull into your space and experience with your friends. And of course there's the selfie stick. So it's really fun when your friends can be with you in VR. But what if they can't be with you in VR? [BLANK_AUDIO] Well, we've integrated Facebook Spaces with Messenger video calls [APPLAUSE] So whether you wanna show off your latest 3D drawing masterpiece or play a video that your friend would love, you just call any friend who isn't [UNKNOWN] in VR and they can answer on their phone to instantly open a window into your virtual world. And I can tell you, I've done this a ton of times. It is, still, amazing every single time.