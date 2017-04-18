Facebook Spaces is wacky and made for VR selfies

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Facebook Spaces is wacky and made for VR selfiesI tried out Facebook Spaces, an app that lets you interact with real-life friends in the virtual world. And there's a virtual selfie stick ... of course.
I'm hearing someone talking to me. That's my selfie. Here we go. [MUSIC] I just interacted with real life people in a virtual world and it was pretty crazy. It's called Facebook Faces, and it's essentially your entire Facebook feed and your friends in VR. to use it you need an Oculus and install the Facebook Faces app, and then you create an avatar. You can use your existing Facebook images that you are tagged in, select hair color, eye color, outfit, and more. Then you need to enter into the Spaces app on Oculus. You wear the headset, you use Oculus touch and you interact with the world. You can see other friends talk to them in real time, talk to them in real time using audio and you see the entire social world in front of you including things like 360 degree photo and videos that you can essentially immerse yourself right in the middle of. It can draw, you can write to other people, you can of course [INAUDIBLE] them, and take selfies because you're in VR, why the heck not. You can go through all the media on your Facebook timeline and share that with friends plus send out any of the content that you create to your Facebook feed direct from faces. Now this is in beta right now and I thought it was gonna be pretty silly when I first heard about it but honestly when you give it a try It's a lot of fun, you're interacting with people in a virtual world. At first, I thought I was talking to actual artificial intelligence creations, I didn't realize they were real people, that's how detached my mind got, but it's a lot of fun. If you want to try it out now and you have Oculus and Facebook, give it a go, it's called Facebook Faces.