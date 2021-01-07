Facebook removes Trump video, Twitter locks his account after severe policy violations
Twitter and Facebook took action against President Trump's accounts after he repeatedly violated both platform safety policies.
The President posted multiple times while armed insurrectionists stormed the US Capitol Building, seemingly encouraging them Facebook removed a video that included the president calling the insurrectionists special, while Twitter announced it had locked Trump's account until three tweets violating its policies were removed.
In an online event, Samsung officially unveiled its newest lineup of televisions Samsung calls its new technology behind the screens Neo QLED and says it will power all of the company's new 8k TVs.
In addition to the new screen tech.
The TV's also feature improved accessibility options for both closed captioning and sign language.
A specialized menu for quick access to gaming functions and more The new TVs will begin shipping later this year.
And finally Waymo says it's doing away with the phrase self driving.
In a bid to increase safety and education about autonomous driving technology, the company announced it would be transitioning to the phrase fully autonomous instead.
Hoping to make a term standard for vehicles that make every decision without driver input or assistance.
Waymo says if feels the phrase self-driving can lead to unsafe driving practices.
