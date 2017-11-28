Facebook looks at suicide prevention, Tumblr CEO steps down

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Tech Today
Facebook looks at suicide prevention, Tumblr CEO steps downToday's major tech stories include Facebook seeking ways to stop suicides, a new kid-friendly video service that puts YouTube in its sights and Tumblr CEO's resignation after 10 years on the job.
Transcript
This is cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. Facebook is using it's artificial intelligence in a effort to help prevent suicide. Announcing plans to eventually roll out a sophisticated program that will monitor and respond to intent using pattern recognition software. Facebook says it's already had some success in testing. While YouTube deals with its own set of controversies regarding inappropriate content disguised as kid-friendly videos, a new pay service called jellies aims to give parents a stress-free product aimed at children. TechCrunch says that for $5 a month jellies will provide an ad-free curated video and playlist experience. Ensuring that parents don't need to worry about an inappropriate video being served up. And, finally, Tumblr CEO David Karp has announced his resignation after ten years of overseeing the company. In a note, Karp says his decision was made after months of reflection on his own personal ambitions. Tumblr was purchased by Yahoo!, in 2013, for $1.1 billion.