Facebook launches online petitions, GoFundMe fundraises for US government employees

This is c|net and here are the stories that matter right now. Facebook is launching a new tool that lets users post online petitions in their news feeds. The community actions feature rolls out in the US for Monday letting users start petitions, tag elected officials, and share personal testimonies and videos on different causes. According to Facebook, the move is aimed at building informed and civically engaged communities. The crowdfunding website gofundme, has started a campaign to support employees affected by the US government shutdown. The government shutdown direct relief fund was kicked off by gofundme and Deepak Chopra, who each contributed $10,000 towards the. 75,000 dollar goal. GoFundMe CEO Rob Solomon said the funds would assist workers left short through no fault of their own. And finally Microsoft will end support for Windows 10 mobile on December 10. While the company has been shifting its focus from the ecosystem for more than a year, its support page now recommends customers move to a supported Android Or iList bots. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting c/net.com. [BLANK_AUDIO]
