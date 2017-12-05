Facebook launches Messenger for kids, Razer phone reviews are in

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Tech Today
Facebook launches Messenger for kids, Razer phone reviews are inThe biggest headlines in tech include Facebook's kid-focused Messenger, Razer's first phone reviews and Google giving away Netflix with the purchase of Pixelbook.
Transcript
This is CNET in movie stars that matter right now. Facebook is launching a messenger servers design for children as young as six. Requires a parent or guardian to use their Facebook account to authorize their child's activity. And who they can interact with. For example, parents needs to be friends with the parents of a child they want to talk with. Facebook says it has built-in safeguards against harmful content and the app is out now with a limited rollout. Reviews of Razer's first attempt at a phone are in. And while critics praise it for its smooth Android experience Rugged build quality and superb sound performance, the phone loses points because of its subpar camera, lean battery life, and odd design choices. And finally, Google is giving customers six months of free Netflix. The purchase of a Google Pixelbook, which starts at 9.99. The deal won't last long, though You'll need to jump on the offer between now and December 31st. [MUSIC] You can stay up-to-date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple or Google Play store.