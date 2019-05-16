Tech Today

Facebook isn't listening to your convo, Uber's quiet mode

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. How many times have you heard the rumor that Facebook was secretly listening to your conversations only to then advertise you the things you talk about? Well, it's not true. The fact is, Facebook doesn't need to listen to your conversations to know what you're interested in because there are many other ways to do it. Data like browsing history and location information, or just a few of the many ways Facebook knows what to advertise. Amazon says it has 34 million Fire TV users building a 5 million user lead over rival Roku as the streaming wars continued to heat up Both companies have made aggressive plays in recent years in an attempt to get their software placed on more streaming boxes or even pre-installed into new televisions. Finally, Uber is introducing a new in-app way to opt out of a conversation with your driver if you're just not in the mood for chitchat. Only available for Uber Black SUV rides, customers will have the option to choose between "quiet preferred," "happy to chat," or "no preference. This is all according to Tech Crunch. You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNet.
Tech IndustryAmazonFacebookRokuUber

TECH SHOWS

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Bucket lists get checked off in VR

1:42

Is Facebook spying on you?

1:39

WhatsApp update fights malware that infects devices with just a call

1:06

Disney is set to completely take over Hulu

2:05

Facebook's a giant, but its supporters don't think it needs to split up

2:15

Google's head of advertising calls for privacy, but not by default

1:25

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 info leaking

4:35

iOS 13 leaks hint at future products and the latest iPhone 11 rumors

7:52

WhatsApp update fights malware that infects devices with just a call

1:06

What’s new with Google Wear OS? Tiles, that’s what

1:07

Toyota's new Supra comes out fighting on road and track

10:58

Vizio's $500 Atmos sound bar is the one to buy

1:50

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Lenovo's flexible ThinkPad X1 prototype

2:21

Testing gas grills at the CNET Smart Home

2:07

What’s new with Google Wear OS? Tiles, that’s what

1:07

Android Q beta: What's new?

4:54

The Google Nest Hub Max soups up the smart display

4:47

Google Search gets AR, and Google Lens wants to be your assistant

4:19

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

How to find a lost iPhone

3:46

Delete your iPhone's zombie apps right now

1:49

3 ways to get your lights to turn on when you get home

2:13

How to clean your phone (and things to never do)

2:34

How to tell if your food is safe to eat

2:14

How to find your lost Android phone

3:01