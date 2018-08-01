Your video, "Facebook, Instagram try to take on digital addiction"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET News Video

Facebook, Instagram try to take on digital addiction

From The 3:59 show: It's time for a timeout on social media.
1:05 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for Facebook, Instagram try to take on digital addiction.

Latest Mobile Apps videos

Video: Disney's Play app adds effects, games to ride lines
Disney's Play app adds effects, games to ride lines
2:26
This isn't a typical mobile game. Play Disney Parks games are unlocked when you visit certain rides -- and phones become remote controls...
Play video
Video: Apple's App Store turns 10: The top iOS apps of all time
Apple's App Store turns 10: The top iOS apps of all time
1:09
A look back at the history of Apple's App Store.
Play video
Video: Keep your Gmail from prying eyes
Keep your Gmail from prying eyes
1:27
A new report says that Gmail users may have unwittingly given third-party apps the ability to read their Gmail. Here's what you should...
Play video
Video: Apple Pay vs. Samsung Pay vs. Google Pay
Apple Pay vs. Samsung Pay vs. Google Pay
7:31
How does Apple Pay compare to its rivals from Samsung and Google? We test them all to find the best mobile payment system.
Play video
Video: MacOS and iOS are definitely not getting together, or are they?
MacOS and iOS are definitely not getting together, or are they?
1:12
Despite offering a firm no on the prospect, Apple is letting iOS apps run on Macs next year.
Play video
Video: Apple unveils Memoji for iOS 12
Apple unveils Memoji for iOS 12
1:33
Apple makes it possible to create personalized Animoji with its new Memoji technology.
Play video
Video: Apple updates News, Stocks, Voice Memos in iOS 12
Apple updates News, Stocks, Voice Memos in iOS 12
2:23
Apple redesigns some of its core apps, including News, Stocks, Voice Memos, CarPlay and Books.
Play video
Video: Apple shows new Measure AR app
Apple shows new Measure AR app
1:22
Apple demos a new app that helps you measure objects using iOS 12 augmented reality tech.
Play video