Facebook, Google and Twitter take on Congress, Amazon under fire

This is c/net and here are the stories that matter right now. The CEO's of Facebook, Google and Twitter took part in a hearing titled "this information nation, social media's role in promoting extremism and this information. Each CEO explained that their platform's have their own policies and methods of taking on the spread of information that could be harmful. Pool. [MUSIC] Some members of Congress asked heated questions or use to their time to posture. But Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and Jack Dorsey provided calm measured responses. Other topics that were brought up at the hearing included, products targeting children and diversity in the workforce. [MUSIC] Mark Pocan, a representative of the State of Wisconsin. And took a shot at Amazon saying that the company is not a progressive workplace. pecans tweet said that Amazon made workers urinate in water bottles. Amazon responded saying that the claim was false. Motherboard reports that the representatives claim is true and backed it up with photos One driver told the publication that drivers are pressured to get routes completed and finding a restroom would cause delays. And in lighter news, Dyson has introduced a new vacuum called the V15 Detect. The V15 features a laser emitter that can show you dirt and dust that you may not have seen. The new vacuum also features a display on the rear. That shows you how many dirt particles were picked up and groups them by size. Dyson says the 15 detect is geared towards soothing that clean obsessed. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.com

