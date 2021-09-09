/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D

Facebook's first smart glasses are the Ray-Ban Stories

Mobile Accessories

Up Next

Sonos Roam: Best mini wireless speaker ever?
image-from-ios-2

Up Next

Sonos Roam: Best mini wireless speaker ever?

Bose Sport Open Earbuds review: Quirky design, surprising sound
bose-sports-open-buds-v2

Bose Sport Open Earbuds review: Quirky design, surprising sound

Samsung reveals S Pen with new S21 Ultra phone
screen-shot-2021-01-14-at-11-22-40-am.png

Samsung reveals S Pen with new S21 Ultra phone

Peak Design aims for the best phone mount system with Mobile
peak-design-2

Peak Design aims for the best phone mount system with Mobile

iPhone 12 cases for every type of user
1199245276843334-dulkvancp5xy3rjeweuy-height640.png

iPhone 12 cases for every type of user

Check out these gifts that give back
yt-oceancleanup-7-1

Check out these gifts that give back

Apple boosts iPhone 12 with MagSafe tech for better wireless charging and new accessories
yt-magsafe

Apple boosts iPhone 12 with MagSafe tech for better wireless charging and new accessories

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus first look: Longer battery life for $149
samsung-earbuds

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus first look: Longer battery life for $149

Waterproof gadgets for summer fun
tm-poolpartypic

Waterproof gadgets for summer fun

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Facebook's first smart glasses are the Ray-Ban Stories
facebook-x-raybans-thumb2

Facebook's first smart glasses are the Ray-Ban Stories

Amazon's cashierless checkout headed to Whole Foods, US government forms AI committee
tt090921pic

Amazon's cashierless checkout headed to Whole Foods, US government forms AI committee

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross wants to be the best of both worlds
toyota-corolla-cross-2022-first-drive-holdingstill-cms

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross wants to be the best of both worlds

NZXT's Capsule microphone is for a specific streamer
yt-nda-next-mic-6-v2.png

NZXT's Capsule microphone is for a specific streamer

The DJI OM 5 is a must for mobile creators and home movie fans alike
dji-om5-reviewthumb2

The DJI OM 5 is a must for mobile creators and home movie fans alike

Apple announces September 14 event, Hulu to raise price of base subscription
apple.png

Apple announces September 14 event, Hulu to raise price of base subscription

Most Popular All most popular

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs
yt-iphone13-rumor-4

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs

Top 5 most exciting iPhone 13 rumors
iphone13-rumorsaug2021-00000

Top 5 most exciting iPhone 13 rumors

Cooley hacks the cooking of Impossible chicken nuggets and they make him a believer
20210903-impossible-chicken-cnet

Cooley hacks the cooking of Impossible chicken nuggets and they make him a believer

Apple announces September 14 event, Hulu to raise price of base subscription
apple.png

Apple announces September 14 event, Hulu to raise price of base subscription

The DJI OM 5 is a must for mobile creators and home movie fans alike
dji-om5-reviewthumb2

The DJI OM 5 is a must for mobile creators and home movie fans alike

Reinstall MacOS Big Sur with these steps
how-to-reinstall-macos-big-sur-3

Reinstall MacOS Big Sur with these steps

Latest Products All latest products

Facebook's first smart glasses are the Ray-Ban Stories
facebook-x-raybans-thumb2

Facebook's first smart glasses are the Ray-Ban Stories

Lenovo Duet 5 adds OLED to our fave budget Chromebook
lenovo-duet-00-00-03-14-still003

Lenovo Duet 5 adds OLED to our fave budget Chromebook

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review: The ultimate Android watch?
galaxywatch4-v1

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review: The ultimate Android watch?

Nest Cam with battery is smart and unsurprising
nest-cam-review30

Nest Cam with battery is smart and unsurprising

Nest Doorbell with battery is an impressive wireless effort from Google
nest-doorbell-battery-review-10

Nest Doorbell with battery is an impressive wireless effort from Google

Galaxy Z Flip 3 review: A prime-time foldable
yt-z-flip-3-review-1

Galaxy Z Flip 3 review: A prime-time foldable

Latest How To All how to videos

Reinstall MacOS Big Sur with these steps
how-to-reinstall-macos-big-sur-3

Reinstall MacOS Big Sur with these steps

How to fine-tune notifications on the Nest Doorbell with battery
pxl-20210826-153357776

How to fine-tune notifications on the Nest Doorbell with battery

How to choose an app for investing
investing-5

How to choose an app for investing

How to set up the Samsung Galaxy Buds2
samsung-galaxy-buds-2-cnet-2021-11

How to set up the Samsung Galaxy Buds2

How to mix and match Amazon Echo's new name and voice options
yt-howto-alexa-8

How to mix and match Amazon Echo's new name and voice options

Install an M.2 SSD in your PS5 with a heatsink upgrade
ps5drive2

Install an M.2 SSD in your PS5 with a heatsink upgrade