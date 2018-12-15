Tech Today

Facebook bug affects millions, year's worst passwords cause an eye roll

Transcript
This is c/net and hear the stories that matter right now. Facebook said it found a bug that affected up to 6.8 million people. This bug will allow up to 1,500 apps access to a broader set of photos than usual for a 12-day period in September. The company said that if you were impacted by the bug, you will receive a notification Facebook set is working with developers to delete photos related to this issue. Google CEO Sundar Pichai spend over 3 hours fill in questions from the US house to this chair committee, but as explain Google does not have any political [UNKNOWN], he also said the company does not have any plans to log a [UNKNOWN] into the product in China. but I did mention that the company looked into the concept internally with a team of more than 100 employees. Splash data published a list of the worst passwords of 2018. For the fifth year in a word the top bad password is one two three four five six. And the second worst is Password, SplashData bases its findings on more than 5 million leaked passwords, mostly from users in North America and western Europe. New on the list was Donald at number 23. If you find your password on the list, you might want to make some changes. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.com. [MUSIC]
