Tech Today

Facebook blunders password management, AT&T and Comcast take on robocalls

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Facebook put up a post that said it found that hundreds of millions of passwords were being stored in a plain text format. That means the passwords could be read by By anyone. This discovery happened during what Facebook says was a routine security review in January. The company says that none of these passwords were visible to anyone outside of Facebook, nor has Facebook found that anyone improperly accessed the data. Facebook says it will notify affected users about the issue. AT&amp;T and Comcast made an announcement that they are taking on robocalls [MUSIC] Calls will be authenticated so you should see fewer calls with fake caller ID information. The two companies work together in tests using their consumer networks. AT&amp;T said that this won't directly take Take on the scourge of robocalls that will help consumers have better control on what calls they take. Initial impressions of the 2019 iPad Mini are in. This is the first update to the device since 2015. The new Mini is much faster with performance similar to the iPhone Ten S. Compatibility with the apple pencil is nice, but the pencil seems large when compared to the size of the tablet. Overall the new iPad mini is good but it's now in a very competitive market place, which includes devices with large screens and small vessels. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.com. [MUSIC]
Tech IndustryAT&THackingComcastFacebook

TECH SHOWS

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Cyberattack: How we were phished by professional hackers

5:41

AirPods 2 vs. AirPods: What's the difference?

2:45

Apple's new AirPods offer an upgrade, but...

1:54

Not all Texans want a border wall

3:54

Instagram's Checkout feature lets you buy in-app

1:45

Google rolls out Stadia gaming service and controller

3:53

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Trying a lab-grown chicken nugget

7:58

AirPods 2 vs. AirPods: What's the difference?

2:45

Apple's new AirPods offer an upgrade, but...

1:54

New AirPods, iMacs, iPads and more details on Apple's streaming service

6:23

LG 'Snow White' makes ice cream from capsules

1:18

Galaxy S10 tips and tricks

3:33

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

First look at Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift S

3:16

A few simple tweaks make the Dell XPS 13 a near-perfect laptop

4:40

Google Stadia is a play-anywhere streaming game platform of the future

1:56

Angry Birds hops into AR on the iPhone

1:21

Smart indoor rower gets you fit right at home

2:02

Omron HeartGuide puts blood pressure on a watch

2:58

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Throw out these 4 cords today

1:57

Galaxy S10 tips and tricks

3:33

Watch March Madness, with or without cable TV

1:06

How to use your iPhone's Instant Hotspot

1:14

7 ways smart home devices can help you sleep better

3:16

March Madness 2019: Everything you need to know

2:09