Facebook blunders password management, AT&T and Comcast take on robocalls
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now.
Facebook put up a post that said it found that hundreds of millions of passwords were being stored in a plain text format.
That means the passwords could be read by By anyone.
This discovery happened during what Facebook says was a routine security review in January.
The company says that none of these passwords were visible to anyone outside of Facebook, nor has Facebook found that anyone improperly accessed the data.
Facebook says it will notify affected users about the issue.
AT&T and Comcast made an announcement that they are taking on robocalls
Calls will be authenticated so you should see fewer calls with fake caller ID information.
The two companies work together in tests using their consumer networks.
AT&T said that this won't directly take Take on the scourge of robocalls that will help consumers have better control on what calls they take.
Initial impressions of the 2019 iPad Mini are in.
This is the first update to the device since 2015.
The new Mini is much faster with performance similar to the iPhone Ten S. Compatibility with the apple pencil is nice, but the pencil seems large when compared to the size of the tablet.
Overall the new iPad mini is good but it's now in a very competitive market place, which includes devices with large screens and small vessels.
