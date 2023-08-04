Expect Big Changes in iPhone 15 — Including Price 5:18 Watch Now

Aug 4, 2023 Phones

Speaker 1: It seems the iPhone 15 is gonna push us to the edge. To the edge of our screens and the edge of our budgets. We are inching closer to the reveal of Apple's next iPhone model, and that means the rumors and the leaks are flowing, and this looks like it's gonna be the biggest iPhone design change in a long while. Buttons are changing, bezels are changing, ports are changing, materials are changing, and the price tag may also be changing. It could go up. It could be the first iPhone price increase we see in six years. The change though, that's [00:00:30] gonna get the biggest hoopla is the expectation that the lightning port is going away to be replaced by U S B C. Some will love it and some will see it as a burden because we had to replace our cords. One more extra thing to buy. Speaker 1: Of course. Will Apple be able to wow us with all these changes in a way that people will think, Hey, the iPhone is worth a potentially higher price. Let's go over all the reported upgrades. I'm Bridget Carey, and this is one more thing. Apple is getting that display frame even smaller. The pro [00:01:00] and pro max models are said to be made with a new technology that shrinks the border to 1.5 millimeters down from 2.2 millimeters. That's just one of the many details coming this week from Bloomberg reporter Mark Germond. He also says the same thing that we've heard from Apple analysts. Ming Chi quo Dynamic Island is coming to all models of the iPhone 15 goodbye notch. Hello, punch out pill quote tweeted in March that the dynamic island will be designed a little differently, although you might not be able to tell with your eyes, but [00:01:30] the proximity sensor is said to be moved to sit inside the black cutout. Speaker 1: There are other big changes. You will be able to see all signs point to the lightning connector being swapped out for U S B C on all models. Apple devices have been incorporating more U S B C lately, but it is the European Union that has pushed Apple to do it. Now in the eu, a common charger law goes into effect in 2024 requiring devices such as phones and tablets to support U S B C charging. The [00:02:00] idea being that this can help reduce e-waste if we don't have a bunch of different cords for all of our gadgets, although it sure will make some waste when people throw out all of their old lightning cords. I wouldn't recommend tossing them all out right away, but I don't know. I'm weird. I still keep my 30 pin connector cord for sentimental reasons. Everyone always expects the real cameras to get a boost and reports seem to say that it will happen again this year. Speaker 1: It's reported that there could be updated lenses and the ability to get [00:02:30] a much wider range of optical zoom. On the largest model, the pro models may get another new design titanium. This one was reported a little while back by Bloomberg, but Apple has said to replace the stainless steel edges with lighter titanium in some models. Now, the recent Apple Watch Ultra also uses titanium. The big question is will titanium in the iPhone 15 Pro with a better camera mean the pro will cost more? The starting price for the Pro line has been around $1,000 [00:03:00] since the iPhone 10 in 2017. Bloomberg's Germond says he quote, wouldn't rule out a price increase in the US and he's not alone. Mac rumors has been shining a light on what Apple analyst Tim Long has been saying in his reports that the iPhone 15 Pro could go up $100 and the Pro Max could go up $200 if a new price feels funny. Speaker 1: So many new buttons. There was some report a while back that [00:03:30] the volume buttons would change to a touch sensitive design with haptic feedback, just like the track pad on a Mac buttons that aren't really buttons because you're not pressing anything. Our brains have been going along with the button lie ever since we lost the actual home button button on the iPhone. If you hate that idea, well, you can rest easy for now. That doesn't seem to be happening for the iPhone 15, but we are seeing reports that the mute switch is going away, replaced by a button that can be customized to do different things. An action button [00:04:00] as they say, what's on the inside matters, and yes, processors always get some sort of boost. Expect the regular iPhone 15 to get last year's a 16 processor and Bloomberg says the pro models would move to a three nanometer chip. Speaker 1: That's quote noticeably snappier. And here's one feature you probably won't hear Apple talk about on stage in September, the pro models could be easier to repair following in the footsteps of the iPhone 14 I Fixit made a big deal of the iPhone 14 changing the way it's constructed [00:04:30] inside, calling it the most repairable iPhone in years since the iPhone seven, and now Bloomberg says the pro is similar inside, easier to repair, that is certainly more sustainable. Maybe it cancels out the feeling you'll get when you find yourself paying for more charging cords. Yes, your money will go faster, but hey, that data transfer speed also faster. We have a comment below on what iPhone 15 upgrade matters most to you. In our last episode, we talked about the reports of Apple working [00:05:00] on a generative AI program, and a lot of your comments were about hoping it could help improve Siri. Who knows? Maybe we'll hear more about Siri at the next iPhone event. Thanks for watching. Catch you next week.