Exclusive Clip from Apple TV's 'Dark Matter' 1:12 Watch Now

Exclusive Clip from Apple TV's 'Dark Matter'

Jun 18, 2024 Streaming Services

Is everything? Ok. Hm. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Are you sure come on? So it's not much down that way. What's going on with you? You are acting really weird. I just listen, I, I forgot I have to do something. I'm gonna listen, take the car. You're gonna meet me at the south gate on 57th of South University. Ok. Look, I don't even know where that is. Just get your phone and map it. Dad. I only have a permit. Charlie. You're gonna be fine. Come on, dad, he's going on. I'm gonna explain everything to you in the car when we meet, where did I say? Tell me South University in 5757. Good. All right. Go trust me.